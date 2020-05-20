World

Rolls-Royce has cut 9,000 jobs due to the coronavirus crisis in aviation

Ayhan
Ayhan

“We are proposing a major reorganization of our business to meet the new level of demand we are seeing from customers,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “As a result, we hope to lose at least 9,000 roles from 52,000 of our global workforce.”

Rolls-Royce (RYCEF) Its going to be Civil Aerospace Business, which is based in the United Kingdom and manufactures engines Boeing (Ba) And Airbus (EADSF) The planes bear the burden of reconstruction. This segment accounts for more than half of Group revenues in 2019.

“We are not entirely sure where the job losses will occur because we have to consult with our unions, but it is fair to say that our civil aerospace business, two-thirds of all employees are currently in the UK,” CEO Warren East told BBC Radio on Wednesday.

The commercial aerospace market will take several years to recover to the level it had seen a few months ago, and the company needs to adjust its capacity to meet the reduced demand, the company said.

“We are very grateful for the help we have done [UK] The government has offered to help us through the immediate collapse … but no government will be able to expand on such things as forlof schemes, ”East said.

Rolls-Royce currently has about 3,700 UK employees in a government-funded work program, with staff in Spain, Germany and Norway also having fewer hours or state support, a spokeswoman said. The company has already deferred expenses, pocketed its dividend and implemented a 20% pay cut in senior management to raise cash.

It is now re-sizing its business to prepare for the small global aviation market. The industry is in the worst crisis of its history, predicting aviation passenger revenues Cut in half This year. Many major airlines Lufthansa (DLAKY) And British Airways (ICAGY), Warned that the demand for international travel will not fully recover for many years.
This has been a major blow to aircraft manufacturers and other aerospace companies. Both Airbus and Boeing have announced deep cuts Product And Jobs, Airlines scale back orders for new aircraft. Boeing’s deliveries fell to one 11 years minimum In April.
Earlier this month, GE Aviation, General Electric (GE) The jet engine business, he said, will do it Reduce permanently This year its global workforce is 25% or 13,000 jobs.

“Governments around the world are doing what they can to help short-term businesses, but we have to respond to market conditions in the medium term until the aviation world is on a scale again, and governments are not able to meet steady customer demand,” East said in a statement.

The UK Labor Union Unite has described the job cuts at Rolls-Royce as “shameful opportunism”.

“This company accepts public money for tens of thousands of workers. Unite and Britain’s taxpayers deserve a more responsible approach to national emergencies.” Unite official Steve Turner said in a statement. “We are calling for Rolls-Royce to step back from the brink and work with us in a better way from this crisis,” he said.

Unite reported that 3,375 of the 9,000 job cuts are expected in the United Kingdom.

The English city Derby is home to Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace business. The division itself It has operations in Germany, Singapore and the United States.

Rolls-Royce is a major supplier of engines for military aircraft and electrical systems for marine vessels.

