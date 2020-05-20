Rolls-Royce has cut 9,000 jobs due to the coronavirus crisis in aviation

“We are proposing a major reorganization of our business to meet the new level of demand we are seeing from customers,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “As a result, we hope to lose at least 9,000 roles from 52,000 of our global workforce.”

“We are not entirely sure where the job losses will occur because we have to consult with our unions, but it is fair to say that our civil aerospace business, two-thirds of all employees are currently in the UK,” CEO Warren East told BBC Radio on Wednesday.

The commercial aerospace market will take several years to recover to the level it had seen a few months ago, and the company needs to adjust its capacity to meet the reduced demand, the company said.