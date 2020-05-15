Rory McIlroy takes the goggle at old golfing pal President Trump

Three years ago, Rory McIlroy played a round of golf with Donald Trump, and as he walked out of the 18th hole, many of his fans were killed on social media.

On Thursday McKellar appears on the podcast, Asked McIlroy about the round with the president and vowed that this would be the last time he would play with Trump.

Asked about that round and the reaction that followed, McIlroy said, “Guilt by the association, adding to the telephone,” I haven’t done that since, so there’s an answer to that. [your] Question. ”

McIlroy suggested he invite him to play with the president, but did not. Asked if he had no options for why he would not play with Trump again, McIlroy said, “There is no choice.

“I’d say the day spent sitting here and with him and others was very enjoyable,” McIlroy said. “He’s very attractive. He’s good for everyone – whether you’re at the Bundy Barn or a pro at the golf club.

“He has something. He clearly has something or he doesn’t belong in the White House, right? He has something – whatever it is, an X factor, vitality, whatever. Most of the people he came across that day were friendly with him, he was nice and personable. That was the only interaction I had with him the day I was with him.

“But,” McIlroy said, “this does not mean that I agree with everything I say – or indeed anything. ”

McIlroy, the world’s No. 1-ranked player in a skins match with Dustin Johnson, Ricky Fowler and Matthew Wolf, expressed his displeasure at Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 relief fundraiser on Sunday. Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very serious right now, and he is trying to politicize it and turn it into a campaign rally, and to say that we are conducting so many tests in the world is a competition – it is something terrible,” McIlroy said. There is diplomacy, and he will show it I don’t think so – especially in this period.

Asked if he would ever play again with Trump, McIlroy, who lives near the president’s residence in the Palm Beach, Fla., Area, said: “I don’t know if he wants to play with me again. I’m just saying that. But no, I’m not. ”

When he played with Trump in 2017, McIlroy stressed his decision was “no endorsement or political statement.”

According to McIlroy, social media has called him a “fascist” and “a fool.”

“Whether you respect the person in that position or not, you respect the office he holds,” McIlroy said at the time. “Golf is our common ground, nothing else.