But now, Rowling has revealed that the writing of the boy who actually lived in Edinburgh did not begin there.

“I’m renting a room in a flat on what was then a sports shop,” Rowling said on Twitter, with a picture of where she lived at the time of writing the first book. “The first bricks of Hogwarts were placed in a flat in Clapham Junction.”

“The fan asked Rowling to explain the truth about this ‘birthplace’ of Harry Potter.

Rowling, who has left various bombshells and unfamiliar tips about the franchise on Twitter, explained that the birth of Harry Potter’s real “pen to paper” took place in his flat.

However, she got the idea for the series while traveling by train.

“If you define Harry Potter’s birthplace as a moment of early thought for me, it’s the Manchester-London train,” Rowling tweeted.

“But I’ve always been fascinated by the idea that Hogwarts is directly inspired by the beautiful places I have visited or visited, because it is far from the truth.”

Quidditch, for Rowling’s high flying, bludger smashing game Said It was born in 1991 after a one-night stay at the Bournville Hotel in Manchester.

Rowling has dismissed some other rumors surrounding her impulses for key symbols from the Harry Potter world.

For example, a fan from the bookstore Livariaria Lelo in Porto, Portugal, tweeted a picture that inspired the Hogwarts Library. The only downside is that Rowling says she never was.

She Identified She writes at a cafe in Rua Santa Catarina, Portugal.

“If this excites people who are upset about the bookstore in Oporto, I sometimes write it here,” she wrote. “It’s probably the most beautiful cafసిన I’ve ever written.”

Rowling said rumors about her motivation for Hogwarts also missed the mark.

“I sometimes hear that Hogwarts is based on one or the other of Edinburgh’s schools, but it’s also 100% a lie,” says Rowling.

“Hogwarts was created long before I could slap any of them! I’ve finished the Hallows at Balmoral, but I won’t lie. I rate it more smidge than Bournville.”

In “Absolute Nonsense About Potter Milestones,” Rowling said people who go to the parking meter used in Edinburgh when writing “Deathly Hallows” were his favorite.

“I can’t drive,” she wrote.

Unfortunately, when it comes to any spoilers about the upcoming work, Dumbledore is disappointed: “Whoa, Earwax.”