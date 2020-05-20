Ruby Rose has left ‘Batwoman’ and CW should now return to the role

The actress decided to leave the CW series after a season, leaving the network and studio Warner Bros. with the difficult task of regaining the iconic role. (CNN, like Warner Bros., is owned by Warner Media.)

“I made a very difficult decision not to return to ‘Batwoman’ next season,” the “Orange Is the New Black” alum said in a statement.

Rose thanked producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Carolyn Dries for “this wonderful opportunity”, saying it was “not an easy decision.”

“Batwoman”, filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, ended its new season a few days ago. The series had to cut its production amid the coronavirus epidemic.