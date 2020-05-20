Ruby Rose has left ‘Batwoman’ and CW should now return to the role

The actress decided to leave the CW series after a season, leaving the network and studio Warner Bros. with the difficult task of regaining the iconic role. (CNN, like Warner Bros., is owned by Warner Media.)
“I made a very difficult decision not to return to ‘Batwoman’ next season,” the “Orange Is the New Black” alum said in a statement.
Rose thanked producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Carolyn Dries for “this wonderful opportunity”, saying it was “not an easy decision.”
“Batwoman”, filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, ended its new season a few days ago. The series had to cut its production amid the coronavirus epidemic.
The CW, which announced its programming schedule for the 2020-2021 season earlier this week, did not expect the show to return with a second season until 2021.
“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions are grateful for Ruby’s contribution to the success of our first season, and wish her well,” the three companies said in a joint statement Tuesday, adding that they are “firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and the long-term future.”
They said they were looking for a new lead in the “coming months.”
Rose played Kate Kane very enthusiastically as the character was the first in the LGBTQ series lead in the network’s superhero-dominated lineup.
“Thanks to Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW, who put so much on this show and have always believed in me,” Rose said. “Thank you to everyone who made Season One a success – I’m really grateful.”
Leave a Comment