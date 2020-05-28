Ruby Rose leaves ‘Batwoman’

On Wednesday, Rose shared some of her behind-the-scenes compilation videos on Instagram. The soundtrack to the video is Reese’s song “Last Time”.
“Thanks to everyone who came on this journey,” Rose captioned the video.
“If I mention everyone, it would be 1000 tags. But thanks to the cast, crew, producers and the studio,” she wrote. “It’s not an easy decision but those who know .. know.”
“I don’t want to acknowledge everyone involved and how big this is for TV and for our community,” she said.
“I’ve been quiet, because it’s my choice at the moment, but I know I admire you all,” Rose wrote. “I’m sure next season will be awesome too. Xxx * hangs the cowl and cape.”
She ended her post with a man who first edited and posted the compilation video, which is a super fan who goes by @MysMarvel on Instagram.
CW and Warner Bros. will have to reprise the role if they return for a second season. (Warner Bros. and CNN share the same parent company.)
“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions are grateful for Ruby’s contribution to the success of our first season and wish her well,” the three companies behind the series said in a joint statement when Rose announced her departure. “The second season of Batwoman and are firmly committed to the long-term future.”
As with most Hollywood, the series is currently on hiatus due to the pandemic.
Leave a Comment