sport

Runner-up completed 19 marathons in 19 days for coronavirus relief

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Iris J Cook
0 Views

Christian Worley completed his last 26.2-mile effort between Peel and the island’s capital Douglas in four hours and 39 minutes, his 19th marathon in 19 days. During a nearly three-week endurance test, he collected 2,000 102,000 (£ 83,243) for the Monks Solidarity Fund at the time of writing.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

The charity was founded in response to the difficulties brought by the Kovid-19 pandemic on the Isle of Man, and Worley is four times more than its initial goal of $ 23,250 (£ 19,000).

Christian Worley celebrates with his daughter after completing her 19th marathon.
“It was a special day. I was on top,” said Worley, who won the Isle of Man Marathon last year. Says Monks Radio.

“The running side of it is now forgotten, where it goes back to the end and the beginning of the run; as the people allot their horns for the day.

“The support is unbelievable. I know there will be people there in the end, (but) I don’t know what’s going to come with me who’s going to collect my daughter and how they’ve ended it – I’ve never been too emotional to be honest.”

ALSO READ: England cricket great ‘out there and desperate to play’
Dog bite, kidney infection and 335 laps of car park - how a former banker ran a marathon in every country

335 cases and 24 deaths of coronavirus were confirmed in the Isle of Man. Members of the public are allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 people from different homes, but social distance rules are in effect.

Worley was not the only athlete who was inspired to take on the epic achievements of endurance during lockdown.

In March, French Elisha Nochemowitz He ran the marathon length on his 23-foot balcony Seven hours of shame in Balma city.
Last month, around the same time, chef and restaurant owner Matt Lewis ran 26.2 miles on the treadmill on the day he decided to run the postponed Boston Marathon. Collecting money for unemployed members of his staff.

You may also like

About the author

Iris J Cook

Iris J Cook

Amateur problem solver. Extreme food practitioner. Organizer. Gamer. Incurable explorer.

View all posts

Leave a Comment