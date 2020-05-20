Christian Worley completed his last 26.2-mile effort between Peel and the island’s capital Douglas in four hours and 39 minutes, his 19th marathon in 19 days. During a nearly three-week endurance test, he collected 2,000 102,000 (£ 83,243) for the Monks Solidarity Fund at the time of writing.
The charity was founded in response to the difficulties brought by the Kovid-19 pandemic on the Isle of Man, and Worley is four times more than its initial goal of $ 23,250 (£ 19,000).
“The running side of it is now forgotten, where it goes back to the end and the beginning of the run; as the people allot their horns for the day.
“The support is unbelievable. I know there will be people there in the end, (but) I don’t know what’s going to come with me who’s going to collect my daughter and how they’ve ended it – I’ve never been too emotional to be honest.”
335 cases and 24 deaths of coronavirus were confirmed in the Isle of Man. Members of the public are allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 people from different homes, but social distance rules are in effect.
Worley was not the only athlete who was inspired to take on the epic achievements of endurance during lockdown.
