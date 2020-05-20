Runner-up completed 19 marathons in 19 days for coronavirus relief

Christian Worley completed his last 26.2-mile effort between Peel and the island’s capital Douglas in four hours and 39 minutes, his 19th marathon in 19 days. During a nearly three-week endurance test, he collected 2,000 102,000 (£ 83,243) for the Monks Solidarity Fund at the time of writing.

The charity was founded in response to the difficulties brought by the Kovid-19 pandemic on the Isle of Man, and Worley is four times more than its initial goal of $ 23,250 (£ 19,000).