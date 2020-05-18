Russia is battling coronavirus in 11 time zones. But Moscow and the regions are separate

The Russian capital has been badly damaged. A total of 281,752 cases were reported in Russia, with half – 142,824 cases in Moscow, the country’s Coronavirus headquarters said on Sunday. But the virus is now spreading across Russia, encompassing 11 time zones, enormous territory and the most remote and impoverished areas in the country.

At Monday’s video conference with 85 regional heads of state in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the burden would be on local leaders to decide whether to continue the lockdown, or to begin lifting sanctions carefully to reopen the economy.

“We have a big country,” he said. “The epidemiological situation varies across regions. We have done this before, and now at a later stage, we need to be more specific and careful.”

According to official statistics, the pestilence reached all parts of Russia, from the Kaliningrad Exclave between Poland and Lithuania to the remote Chukotka Autonomous Okraig, from Alaska to the Bering Strait. Areas of Russia have also begun reporting their own numbers, sometimes showing disparities between nationally published statistics on deaths and infections published on the Stopkornovirus.RF portal and on local government websites.