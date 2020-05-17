The Russian capital has been badly damaged. A total of 281,752 cases were reported in Russia, with half – 142,824 cases in Moscow, the country’s Coronavirus headquarters said on Sunday. But the virus is now spreading across Russia, encompassing 11 time zones, enormous territory and the most remote and impoverished areas in the country.
At Monday’s video conference with 85 regional heads of state in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the burden would be on local leaders to decide whether to continue the lockdown, or to begin lifting sanctions carefully to reopen the economy.
“We have a big country,” he said. “The epidemiological situation varies across regions. We have done this before, and now at a later stage, we need to be more specific and careful.”
According to official statistics, the pestilence reached all parts of Russia, from the Kaliningrad Exclave between Poland and Lithuania to the remote Chukotka Autonomous Okraig, from Alaska to the Bering Strait. Areas of Russia have also begun reporting their own numbers, sometimes showing disparities between nationally published statistics on deaths and infections published on the Stopkornovirus.RF portal and on local government websites.
Russian Vice Premier Tatiana Golikova told Russian news outlets this week that the Russian government has not manipulated statistics, but that Russian death statistics have become political football. Observers have identified the total number of deaths in Russia – currently at 2,631, according to the country’s coronavirus headquarters – though the country ranks second in the world for the number of confirmed cases.
In Moscow, health officials have dismissed media reports suggesting that Kovid-19 deaths are underestimated, saying its data is “completely open.” But the city’s health department also acknowledged that postmortem autopsy deaths were only directly caused by coronavirus complications.
And capital is proceeding cautiously. Earlier this week, Putin announced that he was gradually easing sanctions throughout the country at the discretion of the local leadership. But Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin made it clear that he was not in a hurry to end the lockdown.
“The early removal of sanctions carries the real risk of a second pandemic,” he said in a statement Thursday. “Unjust delays can also hurt people in a strong way.”
Moscow’s authorities have opened a new coronavirus hospital, which was built in a month, as cases began to rise in April. The Sobianin government has overseen the introduction of electronic passes to implement lockdown measures, more controversial than the rest of the country. The city is also launching a large coronavirus screening program that is free to the public.
The health care system is in crisis
Moscow is, in many ways, better equipped to deal with the crisis than the less-well-off regions of Russia. It has a concentration of wealth and budgetary resources, which envy the rest of the country.
Under Sobianin, the Russian capital, in the days of Coronavirus, transformed into an Instagram-friendly landscape of renovated parks, hip restaurants and high-end real estate, enjoying a municipal spending spree.
The city’s budget on beautification projects over the past decade – more than 1.5 trillion rubles (.5 20.5 billion), according to the Moscow Budget data – reported last year by leading business daily Vedomosti – is almost equal to the total amount spent on such projects.
You don’t have to travel far outside Moscow to see the disparities in living standards and the deterioration of the health care system.
But the images in the video, which have more than 3,327,000 views, show the peeling paint and the lighted interior of the facility and highlight the staggering state of Russia’s regional health care system. In this vast country, there is no time to distinguish between capital and regions.
This article has been updated.
Leave a Comment