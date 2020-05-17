RVs 4 MDs: Facebook Group matches health care workers with RVs so they can self-isolate at home

As he gets home from work, he takes off his scrubs on the front porch, runs to his bathroom a certain way and is surrounded by tarps and washed all the germs in the shower.

From an ICU nurse in Twin Cities, Minnesota, to an ER physician in Lynchburg, Virginia, RV4 MDs compare dozens of health care workers with RVs, trailers, and campers in their area. The Facebook group has already racked up nearly 3,000 members, which was created just a week ago.

Last Monday, Emily Phillips, a mother of three from Selina, Texas, posted on Facebook that her husband was an ER doctor in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and asked if anyone had RV. A woman named Holly Haggard replied that Phillips could borrow her.

“Before the RV, I was a nervous wreck. Every time my husband was walking in the door or doing something, I thought I was going to get (Kovid-19), including my child,” Phillips said. “But now that he’s in that RV, I’m back to my life. I have a full-time job and a focus on my children and it has completely changed our situation.”

Realizing that there are countless other families in similar circumstances, Phillips took Haggard as her business partner and both created RVs 4 MDs, which went live last Tuesday night.

Over the course of a week, two Texan moms built a simple Facebook group with a strong volunteer network, complete with a network of board directors and volunteers nationwide.

Kindness from complete strangers

Quayle and his family were among those who matched the RV from strangers like Kelsey and Tim Webb. The two families had never met before, but Tim drove his trailer for 2.5 hours to Quayle’s home, giving Quale’s wife Lauren the keys and using them as long as they needed.

“It’s a very emotional thing for someone to give away their RV for free. I’m very blessed,” says Lauren, who now volunteers with RVs 4 MDs. “I asked if we wanted to cover insurance, but they didn’t want anything … they said they were praying for us and rooting for us.”

Kelsey, who usually makes money by renting a trailer, said donating to Qualls was “a no-brainer.”

“This family needs it and this is one way we can help,” Kelsey told CNN. “You can’t put a price tag on this … It makes my heart happy that we can do it for them and give them peace of mind.”

Quayle said he was very proud of his fellow health workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic, but said the virus was not something that could be defeated only by medical professionals.

“(RVs 4 MDs) prove that there is much more to fighting coronavirus than what happens in the hospital. There are layers of people who are struggling with it in different ways. There is no need to cheat, ”Quayle said.

More volunteers are needed

Every hour, there are new posts Facebook page Looking to match RV from spouses and family members.

“Grapevine is looking for an RV in Texas. The wife is camping out on the appropriate patio,” reads one post.

“The ER dock in Rochester NY lives in the garage for 3 weeks to protect our 3 children and myself,” reads another post.

But with each new request, the equivalent posts from RV owners say they want to help.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my entire life,” Phillips said. “The number of people who come forward to help with a project that doesn’t get a single penny in return is incredible.”

To continue the project, which was spreading like wildfire, Phillips hired the help of lawyers, insurance and IT people, but what she needed most at the moment was more volunteers.

“We need more volunteers to lead different states,” Phillips said. “A lot of people are doing nothing. Well, we have to do something and it really helps a lot.”

Phillips and her team plan to expand the program into Canada, set up an official website, and continue after the coronavirus crisis is over.

“We’re going to keep it until a person on the planet needs an RV or needs shelter,” Phillips said. “Whether it’s the storm or whatever the case may be, we will have this agency for the next crisis because there is always a need for shelter.”