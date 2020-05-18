Ryan Seacrest spokesman responds to fans worried about his health after the end of ‘American Idol’

The TV host released a statement through his rep on Monday after some fans made ulated jokes about his health on social media following the end of “American Idol.”

During Sunday’s episode, viewers noticed that Seacrest, who was remotely hosted from his home during the coronavirus pandemic, appeared to have slowed his speech and extended his right eye.

Some fans have suggested on Twitter that he is suffering from a stroke. However, his rep is not so.

“Ryan had no stroke last night,” a Seacrest spokesman told CNN in an email statement. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added pressure of having to keep live shows from home.”