Salman Khan’s Production House Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Will Set New Faces For The Next Picture?

A fake email claiming to have been sent by Salman Khan Production House SK Films has been circulating on social media, with the Mail saying that the production company is looking for new faces to star in the upcoming film. The email soon went viral and many actors thought it was a good opportunity for the short film to showcase their talent.

These rumors were made clear by Salman Khan

During this period of coronavirus lockdown, Salman Khan himself confirmed that his production company did not select people under any banner. Dabang Star has made it clear that he has not hired any casting director for new faces in his upcoming production venture.

“It is clear that neither me nor Salman Khan Films are currently acting in any film. We have not hired casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust the emails or messages sent to you for this purpose. A recent announcement by Salman Khan Nalo said.

Salman urged his fans not to believe these rumors and advised them to stay safe amid coronavirus outbreaks. During this lockdown, Salman Khan is currently staying with his family at his Panvel farmhouse. Salman Khan’s girlfriend Yulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez and model Valuscha De Sousa are also living in the farmhouse with Salman.

Salman Khan Radhe is preparing for release

Salman Khan fans are awaiting the release of Prabhu Deva’s directed Radhe. The film is set to be an action thriller, with Coronavirus coming into theaters after the lockdown.

Disha Patani plays the female lead in the film. Supporting cast are Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Bharat and Zarina Wahab.