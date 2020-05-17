Sam Beal could be a giant, he will replace DeAndre Baker

Given how strongly Dave Gettleman trusted DeAndre Baker, the Giants traded him into the first round of the 2019 draft to get a cornerback from Georgia.

As it turns out, Gettelman’s conviction for the Giants’ defense in 2020, based on Baker’s serious legal problems, will be based in Broward County, Fla. Loni is sitting in a jail and waiting for arrangement on four counts. Four counts of aggravated assault with armed robbery and a firearm.

Gettleman was drafted into the supplemental draft in July 2018, taking cornerback Sam Beal from Western Michigan. This is a calculated risk, because selecting Biel means the Giants lost a third-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Prior to the 2019 draft, Gettleman said, “For what it’s worth, we really feel that if Sam is in this draft, he’ll be a second-round pick.”

At the time, Beale was described as the best option to come out of the supplemental draft.

The time will come for the Giants to see what Beale can do for them. There is little expectation that Baker will be available whenever training camp takes place this summer, and there is certainly the possibility of Baker playing for the Giants or in the NFL again. The legal system in Florida says so.

Meanwhile, the Giants have to move forward without Baker. The original plan was to add Baker, who, in the toughest rookie year, started out with outside cornerbacks, with James Bradberry signing $ 45 million in free agency. Beal, Corey Ballantyne, Grant Healy and rookie Darnay Holmes will compete for the role of Slot Corner, while rookie safety Javier McKinney will be able to fill the spot from time to time.

In the younger group, Baker was physically very capable of handling the outside corner of the baker. He’s 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, one of the athletes coming off the bus you see, “I’ll take him.

Logan Ryan, 29, is the proven cornerback available on the market, but he doesn’t immediately address the lack of a nickel corner and Baker. Biel’s length and speed – he spent 4.4 seconds on the 40-yard dash on his Pro Day – make it ideal for a player who works with top receivers across borders.

Beal’s rookie season ended with an injury reserve after shoulder surgery, and his second season with a strained hamstring was delayed, which was bumpy and frustrating for his NFL career. He made his NFL debut against the Jets in Week 10 last year, and veteran Janoris Jenkins suffered an ankle injury, starting three of his six appearances and ending with 26 tackles. His early struggles gave way more than just a glimpse into what he could be a productive player.

As he sat, Beale maintained a low profile, but it wasn’t hard to notice the confidence emanating from him. Asked him what his best trait was and he said, “It can’t be named. I have many. ”

Beale also said he was worth a first-round pick.

“I was different,” he said last season. “I’m clever, I’m quick, at the same time. You can be quick, you can be fast, but I am quick and fast. I’m in the physical corner. If they put me anywhere, I can play. I got the scope from the door. I can be sidelined like no one else. “

The new Giants coaching staff has yet to see what Beale can do live, and players can remotely participate in a voluntary offseason program in front of them, on the field.

New head coach Joe Judge insists there is no official depth chart, but the players have initial thoughts on what the plans are and where they will fit. With those plans to continue without Baker, Beal is next.