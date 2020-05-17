Samuel Eto’e celebrated more than football

CNN football legend Samuel Eto’o was on his last visit to his hometown in February, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the globe. Many of the New Bell residents have lined the streets as the international superstar has returned home. One woman, wearing only a bath towel, rushed out of the shower to greet him – unwilling to risk his chance.

“I feel joy and hope because people come out heavy,” Etowo said through the translator. “I believe that Almighty God still allows me to share that feeling with them.”

The hymns of the Etoyo name began to be heard on the streets, and although large crowds began to form, everyone gave him his place of honor. At one point, they even set up a human chain to walk through the Etoyo blocks and visit his loved ones.

“I grew up in the hands of the people you saw,” he said. “Some are my father-in-law, others are the elders of the neighbors who took care of me in my teens; they would advise me because they thought I had something and I could get out.”

He points out that his own Ru is an unfortunately famous landmark. “If we go a little further, we’ll see that the Central Prison is near. I could end up in that prison.” Legacy beyond football Samuel Eto escapes from prison. Instead, at the age of 16, he traveled to Europe to become a long and successful international football career for more than two decades. He has won the African Player of the Year award four times and Cameroon’s first gold medal at the 2000 Olympics. Once in Barcelona, ​​a man who was joined by greats like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho was known for his game on the field, but here in Cameroon, he was regarded as more than his athletic prowess. The next morning, on a foggy football pitch in Douala, Eto’o stared at a group of young players at work. He couldn’t help but pull to one side. “I explained how he had to keep himself up when he was playing,” Etowo said. “How can he benefit against an opponent with the right body position.” Here at Cadzie Sports Academy, where the same Academy Etoyo once attended, players are fortunate to receive advice from their hometown hero. But Eto’o does more than just mentorship. By Foundation He started in 2006, funding the development and training of Eto’o for Cameroon’s promising young footballers. “We tried to create dreams,” Eto explained, referring to the many former academy players who now play for European teams. Tocot Gassi Christian is expected to join that list. He is one of the pro fast football players who receives funding from the Foundation. “I’m not born into a wealthy family, so it’s hard to come back from training and find meals that help me recover … I don’t have this problem anymore.” Said Christian. “In some countries, we are not so fortunate to have someone like Papa Samuel. He can help young people follow their dreams.” ‘The Best Goal We Achieve’ Later that day, Etowo made another stop. In a small room he was sitting next to a new mother and holding her little baby. One of the proudest achievements of the premature baby Eto’o is taking care. With a smile on his face, Etowo said, “I think the best goal we have achieved with the foundation is the Samuel Eto Pavilion at Laquintini Hospital.” This is a 48-bed children’s ward His foundation was built and fully equipped in 2017 at Duala’s largest public hospital. Babies and children can get much needed emergency and special care. For most of sub-Saharan Africa, Cameroonian children under five years die at twice the global average. World Bank data “I think that’s my life’s purpose,” Etowo said. “Helping our community grow by helping the state and Cameroonians to have a building where people can come and say, ‘Go home in good health.'” In addition to the Hospital and Training Academy, Eto’s Foundation has funded projects that support education, health and community development, including orphanages, scholarships and road construction. “Our history should be written by us, and by us,” Eto’o said. “Don’t wait for others to come and do what we can instead.” Are working to counter Kovid-19 A few months later, in April, there were reports of French doctors arriving Proposed to test potential covid-19 treatment in Africa . Of Samuel Eto’o He spoke openly about racism in football , One of the most famous Africans who denounced the idea, called the comments “colonialism” and expressed his disappointment Social media Although he was confined to his home in Paris during the pandemic, he used his foundation to provide “Stop Kovid-19” kits containing masks, soap, rice, water and other items to help people in Cameroon stay home and stay clean. According to foundation director Patrick Embley Happi, the kits have been distributed to 50,000 families in four cities – including Douala, Etowah’s hometown. The Foundation has distributed 22,000 washable masks to motorbike and taxi drivers, Happy said. When Eto’o returned to Cameroon the world was a different place, but he spoke of his country facing adversity. “I like challenges and I especially like success,” said the football legend. “So for me, the motivation is: I’m done here. What should I do tomorrow? What should I do? There’s a new challenge, so I’m all for it.”

This story was co-authored by Andrea Smith and Brianna Duggan.