San Francisco offers homeless shelters social distance treatment.

The city is mingling with others around the world, begging for its homeless camps, finding safe distances for tents and other makeshift shelters.

At San Francisco’s Civic Center, 80 tents are now lined up on a wide street near San Francisco City Hall, part of a “safe sleeping village” that opened last week.

The village mayor plans to open one of the London Breed, the other in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

The race argues that it is better to grant and own the homeless without allowing them to spread throughout the city.

“So in normal times I would say focus on getting people in and granting tent camps. We don’t have many other options right now,” she said in a tweet last week.

Homeless advocates across the country have pressured authorities to move the homeless into homeless hotels. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that the authorities leave the tent camps at the time of the pandemic unless shelters or apartments are provided.

As part of a state initiative, San Francisco moved 1,300 of its estimated 8,000 homeless people to hotels – a tactic still being used in New York City, though without its adversaries, including Mayor de Blasio.

But some San Francisco officials have accepted camps that offer more than anything to get used to during the pandemic.

San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Lee Feuer said, “This is the new world we live in, and it should be our new normal.”

With post wire services