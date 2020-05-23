Top News

San Francisco Pier 45 Fire Burning

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Patrick R Lanz
0 Views

According to Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter, a public information officer with the San Francisco Fire Department, one-fourth of the pier at Fisherman’s Wharf has been “burned out.” The warehouse was destroyed.

Baxter said a firefighter was severely injured in the arm and was being treated at a local hospital. He is recovering. No other injuries were reported.

The fire department said the pier has been completely evacuated, like some businesses nearby.

In the photos that Dan Whaley tweeted, he saw the flames in the dark.

The fires were reported at 4:17 am local time (7:17 am ET) and it contained a section of the pier.

The fire department has tweeted a link to the live updates.

The fire caused a partial collapse of the south side of the pier, spreading to two buildings on the pier, and up to a third, fire officials said.

Pier 45 burns in San Francisco, and the Transamerica pyramid at the front.
The fire boat was placed to protect St. Francis The historic SS Jeremiah O’Brien ship Built in World War II, and according to Baxter, it successfully saved the ship from damage.
“When the firefighters arrived, the flames literally fell on Jeremiah O’Brien,” a CNN affiliate KPIX reported. “They literally saved O’Brien.”
Reporter Rena Harvey is a subsidiary Kron The video from the scene was tweeted.

Many fireboats are placed around the wharf and help fight the fire.

A large fish processing operation is in the warehouse for Northern California crab aircraft, KPIX reports.

The fire department is working with the city’s building inspection department and the San Francisco Port Authority to determine the pier’s structural integrity.

It is still unclear whether anyone is in the building, which is sometimes used by homeless people, officials said.

Investigators are scrubbing through surveillance footage to determine the cause of the fire.

You may also like

About the author

Patrick R Lanz

Patrick R Lanz

General troublemaker. Bacon fan. Student. Tv buff. Internet junkie.

View all posts

Leave a Comment