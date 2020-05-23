San Francisco Pier 45 Fire Burning

According to Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter, a public information officer with the San Francisco Fire Department, one-fourth of the pier at Fisherman’s Wharf has been “burned out.” The warehouse was destroyed.

Baxter said a firefighter was severely injured in the arm and was being treated at a local hospital. He is recovering. No other injuries were reported.

The fire department said the pier has been completely evacuated, like some businesses nearby.

In the photos that Dan Whaley tweeted, he saw the flames in the dark.