Scooby-Doo reboot destroys a classic

It took 51 years, but eventually someone did “Scooby-Doo.”

Oh, don’t worry, the talking puppy isn’t dead, but his new movie, “Scoob!” It is completely lifeless.

I thought the 2002 Freddie Prinz Jr. live-action film would never top its evil, though at least I understand the classic “do” principle: Mystery Inc. Arrives at the haunted locale, the gang investigates the ridiculous, reveals the ghost to be the area creep, “and if the interference with the children is not for you I will get away with it too!” Simple. Perfect.

The “Scoob!”, CGI reboot doesn’t give much in the way of ghosts, wolves, vampires, swamp creatures or other monsters. Or even secrets. This is a subpar adventure film in which a bad guy tries to conquer the world with a sprinkle of supernatural.

There are exactly two spectators here. We meet during a twee Prologue in which Shaggy, Scooby, Fred, Daphne and Velma first meet as children on Halloween night. Little Velma’s costume sets the self-aware voice of Ruth Bader Ginsburg everyone else. After the group has blocked a vampire in a haunted house, we jump to this day.

Growth-Up Mystery Inc. Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs) by fellow Hannah-Barbarian Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) helps to stop the Hades dog Cerberus from unraveling the world.

Adult versions of the core gang are very different, voiced by Zac Efron (Fred), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Will Forte (Shaggy) and Frank Welker (original Fred, now Scooby). You lose most of the cast of the 2D version.

I especially longed for the bone dry humor of the old cartoon. Remember the time-lapse fog? Or when comedian Jonathan Winter first flipped a coin to determine who would go into the haunted house, did he realize it was Canadian currency and not count it? Some of the jokes are so small that they are aimed at a kid like this.

When Dastardly meets Scooby, the exchange takes place: “My friends call me Dick,” he says. “Rick?” Scooby asks. “I dick! Dick, dick, dick! “There is nothing like an impressionable young mind repeating a word five times.

Looks very cheap in a market that has border breakers like CGI, Pixar and DreamWorks. Hannah-Barbera was never an animation powerhouse, and Disney and Warner Brothers returned that day, but it was full of personality. Warner Animation Group’s “Scoob!” It didn’t get any.