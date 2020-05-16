Searching for the dead in Guayaquil, Ecuador

Two corpses were left unattended on the tile floor. The next morning, the body number in the room increased to three. Flavio Ramos is dead.

More than a month later, his family still hasn’t buried Flavio Ramos. If they try they won’t. Because, shortly after his death, Arturo Ramos hospital officials said he had lost his body.

“We need a place to tell. Let’s go put flowers on my father’s grave on Sunday,” said his heart-wrenching son. “Nothing. There’s nothing you can do.”

His death and disappearance illustrate how Ecuador’s second-largest city, Chicago’s health care system, collapsed within weeks of its outbreak in March.

Bodies in hospitals

Guayaquil is not fully prepared to deal with coronavirus.

Last month, nearly three million port cities gained global fame when videos showed up The bodies were left on city streets After the morgues and funeral homes were submerged. Many families have chosen to keep loved ones outdoors for fear of infection and because of the odors they cannot bear.

Three doctors in Guayaquil, each working in different hospitals, explained to CNN in March and April that hospitals were inundated with a pandemic of unprepared health care, giving patients the opportunity to help and provide basic care. Everyone spoke anonymously to CNN for fear of losing their jobs.

“People are terrified and scared,” one doctor said of some of the worst days. “People who are really sick are coming to the hospital, dying. You leaned over one, did what you could. That person dies, and you move on to the next, and that person dies, and so on.”

“At one time there were dozens of bodies in the hospital rooms and the bodies in the waiting room, waiting to be taken,” the doctor said. “No body bags left.”

The mortality rate exceeds the capacity of city morgues and funeral homes. A second doctor told CNN he saw three or four bodies lying on the floor every day in the hospital. “We have nowhere else to put them,” he said.

In a video obtained by CNN, a family appears to be pulling the body of a loved one out of their car and into the hospital parking lot, not knowing what to do next.

Nobody accepts him

In January, Flavio Ramos celebrated his birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

In the last week of March, he began to feel ill. At 31, his breathing was so hard that 24-year-old Arturo Ramos had to take action.

He rushed his father to the nearest hospital, hoping to get a seriously ill engineer back and get the help he needed. When he arrived, hospital staff told him the facility was already full.

Doctors say “there are no beds for patients,” and that’s what Ramos told CNN by video call from his home in Guayaquil. “They said if you were at the door, they would call you to safety.

Desperately, he tried another hospital, another one, and another. After four hours of driving, Ramos said his father, General Guasmo Sur, was hospitalized. It was the 11th facility he tried.

Ramos recalls that his father spent his last hours in a room with two patients who had already died.

“Two bodies are on the ground,” he said. “One was wrapped in a black bag, one trash bag must have been dead, the other died on the ground. Nobody took them.”

Ramos got out of the hospital around 9:30 a.m. on April 1 to get some breakfast. He said he was gone for about 15 minutes. When he returned, his father was dead.

“No one was with him when he died,” his son said. The hospital declined to comment on the case.

“If you put her here, she’ll die.”

Arturo Ramos told CNN the hospital is like Warzone. Ana Maria, 38, who refused to give her last name, said the same about her experience.

She said her 67-year-old mother was brought to a local clinic because she was experiencing Kovid-19 symptoms. A quick X-ray and attending physician Ana Maria told her that her mother needed to be taken to the hospital immediately — she had severe pneumonia and because of Kovid-19.

When Ana Maria, who was looking for treatment, arrived at the nearby Hospital Los Cibos on March 26, her mother’s lips were turning blue and she could not walk. They waited almost 24 hours to open the bed.

As she sees patients in the adjacent rooms and the adjacent hallway, and hearing the agony of their loved ones, she has second thoughts about putting her mother in the hospital.

After speaking with a nurse she took a decisive action.

“She said, ‘If you have money to treat your mother at home, do it,'” recalls Ana Maria. “‘If you put her here, she will die.’

She brought her mother home, hired a private nurse to treat her, and she survived. But most people in Guayaquil do not have that financial means.

Before leaving Ana Maria Hospital, another patient’s daughter spoke to her in their hospital room. “She cried and said to me, ‘Your mother lives because you have money. We don’t have money.'”

Officials in President Lennon Moreno’s cabinet have publicly apologized for the government’s failure to respond to the pandemic, saying health officials were not prepared to spread the deadly death toll.

According to government statistics, 533 people died of Kovid-19 in Guayaquil in March and April. However, at the same time, the government has recorded at least 12,350 deaths in the city – more than the 2,695 and 2,903 deaths reported in the same period in 2018 and 2019.

In Guayaquil, three Ecuador-based epidemiologists who spoke to CNN said the death toll of Kovid-19 could be more than 9,000.

Dr. Esteban Ortiz-Prado, an epidemiologist at the American University of Quito in the capital Ecuador, said there is no way to know for sure how many additional deaths are directly or indirectly related to Covid-19, but the only reasonable way to explain this year’s sudden spike in the total pandemic death toll. “To me, they’re Covid [deaths] Until proven otherwise, ”he said.

The government acknowledged that the death toll from coronavirus was higher than the official count, but said the true number could never be known as more people could not be tested.

“We can’t say the government is lying,” said Marco Coral, an infectious disease researcher at the American University. “But what we can say is that the government has not done enough testing on the people,” the irreparable part of trying to determine the true number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Fortunately, the death toll in Guayaquil is declining. Since the first week of April, when the highest daily death toll was recorded, the total number of daily deaths has dropped significantly – at least 69 total deaths in the city on April 30, a month lower than the previous high.

Social distance measures are now slowly relaxing in the country.

As the number of daily deaths decreases, the focus is on finding those who have already lost.

You lose your right to say goodbye

Amid the chaos of mounting bodies, clutter has led to misdirection and misidentification of the deceased.

Many families were unable to say goodbye to their loved ones.

When Arturo Ramos returned to the hospital the next day after his father’s death, his remains could not be found, authorities said.

Authorities said the only way he could try to locate him was to go to the morgue and search through the unidentified remains.

“[Inside the morgue] The bodies are stacked on top of each other, “said Ramos.” Going into that room is like hell. ”

He added that the bodies in the room had already been separated by those who had not yet been identified.

He went through the body after an hour of searching for his father, accompanied by a hospital employee, and told them to return the next day after they failed to find his father.

For the next four consecutive days, he saw about 250 corpses in shipping containers arranged inside the morgue and outside to handle the overflow.

A man who shot a video of the containers on the grounds of General Guasmo Sur Hospital has been given to CNN. The bodies are found in a container that is at least three stories tall, decomposed into a variety of body bags.

Ramos said that only part of the morgue, one of the shipping containers, was refrigerated.

“I’m not so lucky,” said Ramos. “I never found him.”

The problem of missing remains is so widespread that the Attorney General began an investigation last month into the handling of the remains at hospital bodies.

CNN has asked for exact figures on how many remains are missing, but have not heard back, according to the publication.

Website Arranged so that someone can search for the name of a missing loved one. If the government has news to share about the body’s location, it will appear in a pop-up window on the screen.

A month after Flavio Ramos’s death, a search for his name opens a pop-up window that reads only: ‘No results found.’

Ramos is sad for his father these days. He separated from his family for their safety.

Last week, he tested positive for the virus.

Ana Maria Casiarres of CNN Espanol in Quito, Ecuador contributed to this report.