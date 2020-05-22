See full CNN Coronavirus Town Hall

Dr Fauci is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about this finding
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, explains why he was promoted by prior research in a recent Covid-19 vaccine trial.
Listen to Dr. Fauci’s advice on how to spend the Memorial Day during the pandemic
Epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci answers viewers’ questions about the coronavirus pandemic and advises on how to enjoy Memorial Day weekend by observing social distance.
Dr Gupta tips on staying safe before and during your flight
When the flight resumes, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta will show you how to safely navigate the airport and what you will do after you board the flight.
The doctor said schools should solve 3 problems to keep children safe
CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta talk to Dr. Tanya Altman, spokesman for the American Academy of Pediatrics, about how to keep students safe after schools reopen.
How Coronavirus Affects College Life
CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, President of the University of Notre Dame, have discussed the impact that Kovid-19 has on college students and their universities. Talked with John Jenkins.
During the coronavirus you can support students in this way
CVN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta talk to school psychologist John Kelly and University of Pennsylvania psychology professor Angela Duckworth about the lasting effects that Covid-19 can have on children.
Look at Melania Trump’s message to students among the pandemic
First Lady Melania Trump sends a message of support to students around the US during CNN’s Coronavirus Town Hall.
