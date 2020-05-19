Seychelles bans cruise ships by 2021 to prevent the spread of Kovid-19

(CNN) – The Seychelles The Kovid-19 Coronavirus is taking the bold step of banning all cruise ship tourism by the end of 2021 as a preventive measure.

The East African island is the country’s largest newspaper, The Seychelles Nation Minister of State for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Didier Dagley, has made the decision.

In 2013, the Seychelles joined several other Indian Ocean islands Mauritius , Reunion and Madagascar, to establish the Vanilla Islands Tourism Company to promote travel in the region and combine their marketing and promotional efforts.

A popular destination for Seychelles celebrities, they have enjoyed the country’s private villas and bright-blue waters for years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton honeymooned after their wedding in 2011, as did George and Amal Clooney in 2014.

It is unclear whether the Seychelles will continue to bring passengers on board the flight.

However, the loss of cruise ships means that the economy is a huge success. Dagley has announced some benefits to help hotels, Resorts , Tour operators and other businesses affected by the decision, including soft loans and government guarantees.

However, travelers hoping to escape to the islands in 2020 or 2021 will have other options for their vacations.

The European Union has already started talking about when to open its internal borders, and some countries, including Greece and Italy, have already announced plans Start rearting tourism for the summer 2020 season

Another possible model is “travel bubbles,” where neighboring countries allow tourism between their countries, while increasing the number of their flights and hotel rooms.