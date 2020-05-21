Shad Gaspard’s wife breaks silence after former WWE superstar found dead in Venice Beach

“Shad is our whole world and we are his,” Ciliana Gaspard said in a statement. “We do not have enough words to describe what he means to us. He is our heart, our soul, our savior, our warrior. He is the radiant power of nature, a joy to many through his cheerful and gracious nature.”
She said the “flow of love” from friends, colleagues and fans around the world is more to us than you might imagine.
“Shad is and will always be our real-life superhero,” she says.
Gaspard, 39, Missing Sunday when he was swimming with his 10-year-old son Arya at a nearby Marina del Rey. Lifeguards said the two were caught in a rip current.
Aryeh was rescued, but it was not found until the gaspard’s body was found Found on Venice Beach Early Wednesday, a week after Los Angeles County reopened its beaches.
Beaches now allow physical activity such as running, swimming and walking Closed To combat the spread of the coronavirus novel.
A Twitter Account for WordPress Said the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Department They missed a gasp at the 452 Ocean weekend – recalling “a busy weekend at the beach.”
Gaspard is best known as a member of Wrestling Team Crime Time with fellow WWE star JTG, which began in 2006. After leaving WWE in 2010, he pursued an acting career and appeared in “Think Like a Man Two”. “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” According to IMDb.
