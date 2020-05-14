Sharon Osborne weighs in on body image debate after Adele’s Instagram post

The 67-year-old TV personality discusses the dramatic transformation of the British singer in Tuesday’s episode of his CBS virtual chat show “The Talk.”

Her comments came after an Instagram photo shared by Adele last week to mark her 32nd birthday.

The “Someone Like You” hitmaker is very thin and her dramatic transformation has led to a debate about body image.

Some commentators claim that celebrating Adele’s new look will increase the status of thin bodies in society at the expense of those who do not want to be thin.