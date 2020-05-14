Sharon Osborne weighs in on body image debate after Adele’s Instagram post

Her comments came after an Instagram photo shared by Adele last week to mark her 32nd birthday.
The “Someone Like You” hitmaker is very thin and her dramatic transformation has led to a debate about body image.
Some commentators claim that celebrating Adele’s new look will increase the status of thin bodies in society at the expense of those who do not want to be thin.
But Osborne threw her support behind Adele: “It’s her time to lose weight, it’s her journey, her life.
“She must have thought, you know what, I’m trying to lose some weight, for whatever reason – health, I know for sure.”
Osborne urged everyone to be happy with the singer because it was a personal decision.
“She’s absolutely awesome. I’m happy for her and everyone should be happy for her, because that’s her choice. She’s done it for herself and not for anyone else. So, everyone should be happy for her.”
Osborne revealed she was more comfortable when she was over 100 pounds with “big women” because “she felt we had something in common.”
“We never talked about it, but we have this underlying relationship,” he added.
Osborne, who is married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, underwent gastric band surgery in 1999, which helped her lose weight.
She added: “When I say that really big women are really happy with their body, I don’t believe them.”
Reflecting on her own battle with body image, the mother of three explained: “I’m really big. I’m not happy.”
Osborne seemed happy on her surface, “But on the couch at night, alone, I’m very happy.”
CNN contacted Adele’s representatives for comment.
In last week’s Adele Post, paying tribute to the Grammy-winning health workers, she wrote in her caption: “I thank all of our first responders and the workers who needed to protect us from risking their lives! You really are our angels.”
She added: “2020 okay by Thanks x.”
