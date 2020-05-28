Signs of depression or anxiety found in one-third of adults: Census

A U.S. A study completed by the Census Bureau In cooperation with five federal agencies, more than one-third of Americans find themselves struggling with anxiety or depression among the coronavirus pandemic.

Mental health has become a serious problem, with at least 100,000 deaths occurring in the United States due to house orders over the months that separate the coronavirus and billions of people worldwide.

The study, which began on April 23, ran for 90 days and collected data from approximately 40,000 people.

Results showed that 47.4 percent of adults aged 18 to 29 showed signs of anxiety or depression, where only 19.8 percent of adults over 70 showed signs of depression.

These findings have been shown to be directly related to the pandemic, as nearly 50 percent of adults who exhibited questionable signs of depression from the 2014 study reported it.

The study found that people with low education and those aged 18-29 were also more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression.

According to the data, Hispanic and black adults showed a higher depression rate than Asian or white communities surveyed.

For example, communities like Chicago in the U.S. According to health experts, black communities in the state are statistically severely damaged by the coronavirus.

Black Americans make up more than 50 percent of Chicago’s coronavirus cases and make up 75 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths reported in the city in early April.

U.S. The study aims to collect data to measure “the social and economic impacts of COVID-19 on American households,” according to the Census Bureau.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Census Bureau, the survey helps to monitor American mental health and “assess national health goals, health policies and programs, and track changes in health behaviors and health care use.”