SMTown COEX: Giant 3D wave on Gangnam District, South Korea

Beachside holidays during coronavirus lockdowns may seem like a distant memory, but in Seoul’s Gangnam District, the sea has come to the city.

South Korea’s largest digital billboard, a large wave appeared on the LED fa ముఖade of the city’s SMTown COEX building. The anamorphic illusion backs off before crashing to the surface of the screen, causing the two-dimensional wraparound display to look like a large tank.

Seeing exactly one minute every hour, the simulation is so realistic that it looks like water is going to pour over the heads of people going through a busy commercial square.

The project was named “Wave” – a company that specializes in using immersive technology to create public art. The project took four months to run from start to finish, including three months of digital design work to make sure it achieved the desired effect.

“We want to create more experiences,” said June Lee, director of business development at the District. “The waves are beautiful and dynamic in themselves, but we chose them as our subject because they evoke comforting feelings – this is essential now.”

This screen, measuring 80 to 20 meters (262 to 66 feet), is a popular platform for brand advertising, K-pop videos and, most recently, digital art installations.

The Creative Project is the latest addition to the District’s portfolio, which includes commercial work and open installations for clients such as Samsung and LG.

This summer, the District is expected to open an art and technology-inspired indoor theme park on Jeju Island, which will include holographic theater in other anamorphic spaces.

This article has been updated to reflect the motivation behind the District’s upcoming venture.