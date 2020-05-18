Snoop Dogg uses ‘Frozen’ to encourage people to ‘let go’ – and Idina Menzel responds

“I had to sit in my car and listen to this sh – man,” the rapper said in the video.
But the music coming from his stereo wasn’t the latest rap hit or one of his own tracks from the day. It’s “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen.”
“I was sitting in my car listening to ‘Let It Go,'” Snoop said, popping his head along with the dog melody.
“Let it go. We’ll be out soon,” he told fans.
Snoop Dogg’s unexpectedly healthy video has exploded on social media, garnering more than 1 million views and various reactions on Twitter.
Actress Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa in the film and also sang “Let It Go.” She responded to Snoop Dogg on Thursday and jumped on the track “Drop It Like It Hot”.
Along with the rapper’s 2004 hit, “We’re going to get out of this soon,” Menzel said. “Snoop, as you say, we can drop it like it’s all hot.”
