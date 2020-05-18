Snowbirds crash: One person killed in plane crash in British Columbia, Canada

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has been seriously injured.” RCAF said on Twitter, More information will be added soon.
Authorities received a report at 11:42 am (2:42 pm ET) that a snowboard plane crashed at a residence on Glenview Avenue in Kamloops, 150 miles northeast of Vancouver. According to a statement on Sunday afternoon from Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Snowbirds air shows for the Canadian public, just like the US Navy’s Blue Angels.
The group, which includes members of the Canadian Armed Forces and National Defense Public Service employees, embarked on a nationwide tour on May 2 to honor “Canadians doing their part to fight the Kovid-19 outbreak.” According to a statement on its website.
The RCMP and other security and regulatory authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone who photographs the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.
“My thoughts are with the brave members of the (Royal Canadian Air Force),” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.
