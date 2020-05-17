Social distance TV is finding its groove – and finding its limits

Late night talk shows are so smoothly adapted that it feels like a throwback to the previous days’ broadcast, which relied on guides like Jack Parr and Steve Allen, which minimized the audience’s attention to any modern frills.

Granted, the hosts lost the power of having an audience and the laughter they admired, but they were also widely effective.

“You can’t really do anything fake, it’s really you,” Jimmy Fallon of “Tonight Show” said in an MSNBC interview Tuesday. “It’s showing your true character. … It’s strange, but these are the times we live.”

John Oliver’s HBO show “Last Week Tonight” is working on a new minimalism in comedy that almost shifts from missing a beat. In contrast, Bill Maher traded in his panel for personal interviews, while continuing to provide staples such as “New Rules” and using smiling audience clips as embellishments to his monologue.

Music has proven to be a natural, deeply personal vehicle for delivering the amount of acoustic performances. Therein lies “One World: Together at Home” The concert on April 18, which will be played across multiple networks, will feature an eclectic roster of artists to raise funds to meet the needs of the Kovid-19 release.

At the same time, there are obvious limitations. “Saturday Night Live” deserves credit for its inventive nature The “at home” experiment , But the revolving solo-shitic approach to comedy sketch is starting to seem almost more oppressive and slightly claustrophobic. Granted, “SNL” is far less valuable, but it feels like more than 90 minutes of exercise.

Similarly, ESPN’s stunt with the remote “Horse” competition – One-on-one basketball game built around trick shots – entertaining for about 10 minutes, during which time the novelty and technical limitations begin to take its toll. Yes, everyone is hungry for live games, but after watching it, there’s something to be said for those NBA playoff reunions.

As it stands, one of the more creative endeavors so far is “Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate,” a star-studded special played on HBO. Again, it ran a little less than 30 minutes, and the puppets didn’t have to worry about social distance.

During this unprecedented period everyone deserves to slow down as they find their way. But the lessons that programmers are now learning are needed not only in the near term of what they are doing, but also in the long term, especially when social-distance methods are needed, widespread and pervasive.

Watching a lot of these shows in a week has simultaneously aroused the admiration of soldiers and a desire for TV to come back in February 2020 – as loud, sophisticated and full of sound as you can get, with real human laughter and applause.