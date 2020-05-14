South African food assistance attracts thousands of people twice a week

PRETORIA – Thousands of people struggling under South Africa’s stringent lockdown waited in queues for food aid for the second time in two weeks on Thursday, highlighting the human cost of the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

Reuters footage showed people standing in queues for miles on a dirt track near the Moiplas and Sprout informal settlements on the outskirts of the capital Pretoria.

The Sprout Community Support Forum, a diverse group of religious, charitable and community organizations, offers about 10,000 baskets of corn meal, vegetables, face masks, soap and sanitizers.

Charity workers urged people to stay 3 feet apart and separate men and women into separate queues. In late April they delivered 8,000 food parcels at the same place.

Matting Mollis, a 31-year-old mother of two, said the time was tough. “Things are tough, and I can’t do anything because nobody’s working,” she said.

Most of the people from Mooiplas and Sprout are from nearby South African countries, which means they don’t always qualify for government assistance, non-governmental organizations say.

“Life is hard here at the squatter camp, it’s just an appetite.”

Africa’s most industrialized country recorded 12,739 cases of coronavirus and 238 deaths, far lower than many countries in the most affected continents, such as Europe, due to stringent sanctions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday that the lockdown has prevented infections from escalating uncontrollably and overburdening healthcare facilities.

Admitting that the sanctions have brought much hardship, he said his government would support those in need.