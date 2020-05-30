Clearly designed to deceive President Trump Pet military project (References to “Potus” are not specific, but the series stars Karel as Mark Naird, a four-star general reluctantly removed from his position in the Air Force and placed on top of this strange new sixth branch of the military).

Bureaucratic politics is plentiful, including sniping and sharp elbows from other armed services (with the exception of the Coast Guard, which is repeatedly ridiculed by others). The worst comes from General Kick Grabaston (“The Americans” “Noah Emmerich), a longtime rival of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Naird.

A starchy military man, Naird regularly clashes with his chief scientist, Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich, who seems to have played John Malkovich), the most egregious voice of reason among all the insanities. That confusion extends to Naird’s private life, when he is forced to deal with a grown-up daughter (Diana Silvers), forced by his wife (Lisa Kudrow, who has so much talent here, not consumed).

The main problem with the “space force” is that there is a lot of intent to approach everything with an exaggerated curved eyebrow, with little material to hang one’s helmet on. In that respect, it bears a striking resemblance to “Avenue 5,” HBO’s star-spanning satire about a cruise ship in space, which is too much-the-same-pretty-its-own to showcase its own good excesses.