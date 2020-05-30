‘Space Force’ review: Steve Carell stars in Netflix spoof Never Liftoff

Bureaucratic politics is plentiful, including sniping and sharp elbows from other armed services (with the exception of the Coast Guard, which is repeatedly ridiculed by others). The worst comes from General Kick Grabaston (“The Americans” “Noah Emmerich), a longtime rival of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Naird.
A starchy military man, Naird regularly clashes with his chief scientist, Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich, who seems to have played John Malkovich), the most egregious voice of reason among all the insanities. That confusion extends to Naird’s private life, when he is forced to deal with a grown-up daughter (Diana Silvers), forced by his wife (Lisa Kudrow, who has so much talent here, not consumed).
The main problem with the “space force” is that there is a lot of intent to approach everything with an exaggerated curved eyebrow, with little material to hang one’s helmet on. In that respect, it bears a striking resemblance to “Avenue 5,” HBO’s star-spanning satire about a cruise ship in space, which is too much-the-same-pretty-its-own to showcase its own good excesses.
As talented as he is, the cartoonish character neutralizes Carell’s comedic gifts. Most of the show’s fleeting charms stem from supporting players, and the series is cast for Hilt, the father of the late Fred Willard Naird, and Jane Lynch and Patrick Warburton as other military figures, just for starters.
The raw mockery of the latter is one of the very best things on display, a thin recommendation. While there are some brilliant moments – look at the astronaut’s attempt to create a moon landing phrase – they are so widespread, in 10 episodes, I’m sorry.
Beyond the challenge of meeting the administration’s lofty goals for the Space Force, Naird faces international problems, although in this performance, it is painfully clear that the US government is its own worst enemy.
On paper, “Space Force” seems to have a lot of factors that work in its favor, from its talent manifest to real life parallels. Somewhere between the drawing board and its Netflix launch, it has become its own worst enemy.
“Space Force” premieres on Netflix on May 29.
