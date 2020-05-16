Spain Coronavirus: Deaths Decreased With Prime Minister Requesting Emergency Extension

According to statistics from the Spanish Ministry of Health, the country now has 27,563 deaths from Kovid-19, an increase of 104 over the last 24 hours. This is the daily minimum increase since March 17th.
“Although it is painful for people to die from coronavirus, these numbers are positive,” said Spanish Fernando Emergency Director Dr. Fernando Simon in a daily coronavirus briefing on the number of new deaths.
The number of coronavirus cases increased to 230,698, an increase of 539 in the last 24 hours. It showed an increase of 0.2% on the previous day, continuing the declining trend seen in the last few weeks.
“Until now, we have not detected any active outbreaks in any of these areas,” Simon said of the epidemic, warning the Spaniards to remain vigilant.
Simon made these remarks when the Spanish health ministry announced that its testing capacity had increased by 18% in the last seven days, and had conducted nearly 2 million tests since the outbreak began. In addition, more than 1 million rapid antibody Exams Also carried out.
A total of 50,723 health workers have been infected with the virus since the outbreak began in the country, its Health Ministry reported, 268 cases since Friday.
The Spanish Government’s Professional Body (Sigicom) General Council of Official Medical Colleges reports that 48 doctors in the country have died of Kovid-19, while the Spanish government has not officially given deaths among health workers.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that the Spanish government will ask the country’s parliament for a month-long extension of the country’s emergency.
“The Spanish government asks Parliament for a new extension to the state of emergency, which has different characteristics relative to the previous one because the situation in Spain has changed,” Sanchez said. “To start, it’s the last [extension to the] We ask Parliament to wait until the end of the emergency and expansion, and instead of 15 days, it is a month. “
The Prime Minister said that the right to free circulation would be “restricted” for a few more weeks and that some areas may be out of state of emergency before others.
Sెnchez said the easing of restrictions will be phased in until the beginning of summer, with the rest of the country completing one or two weeks later, if not for an increase in the number of cases.
