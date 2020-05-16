Spain Coronavirus: Deaths Decreased With Prime Minister Requesting Emergency Extension

According to statistics from the Spanish Ministry of Health, the country now has 27,563 deaths from Kovid-19, an increase of 104 over the last 24 hours. This is the daily minimum increase since March 17th.

“Although it is painful for people to die from coronavirus, these numbers are positive,” said Spanish Fernando Emergency Director Dr. Fernando Simon in a daily coronavirus briefing on the number of new deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases increased to 230,698, an increase of 539 in the last 24 hours. It showed an increase of 0.2% on the previous day, continuing the declining trend seen in the last few weeks.

“Until now, we have not detected any active outbreaks in any of these areas,” Simon said of the epidemic, warning the Spaniards to remain vigilant.