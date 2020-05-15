Spain’s Mallorca will see German travelers by the end of June to re-start tourism

Madrid (CNN) – Spain’s Mallorca Island is planning to welcome a limited number of Germans and other travelers in late June on a “pilot project” to resume tourism stopped due to the coronavirus, regional president of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol said on Thursday.

The plan will fly TUI, Germany or other German tour operator with low infection rates in areas such as European countries or Mallorca, Armengol said in a video call to CNN and other journalists.

“We are ready to do a pilot project at the end of June so that groups can assure health safety,” Armengol said from the island’s capital Palma de Mallorca. “We need to learn how to live with Kovid-19 and how to do it safely.”

TUI has confirmed that it is looking at revitalized tourism in Germany, Mallorca and beyond.

“We are in formative talks with many local governments that we believe can have summer holidays,” Martin Rikken, head of communications at TUI, told CNN by phone. “We do not believe that Spain as a whole, but the Balearics, the Canary Islands, where there is a low infection rate, have made good progress on local governments.”

TUI is also in talks with tourist destinations in Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Bulgaria.

The tourism reintroduction depends on national governments reopening borders and lifting 14-day mandatory restrictions for travelers, where they are in effect, Rikken said.

Spain has declared a 14-day detention mandatory for all international travelers heading to Spain from May 15, and the rule continues to be a state of emergency.

‘Green Bridges’

Tourists at Palma de Mallorca Cathedral in 2017. AFP by Getty Images

The concept of “Green Bridges” has increased the travel debate as it gains currency at the European Union and in various capitals. Its advocates, including some academics, argue that the safest way to re-start tourists and devastating economies is to move travelers on “green bridges” directly between low-infection areas.

Riken says TUI, with over 28 million travel customers annually, has heard the word. “We are looking at specific point-to-point agreements between the source countries and destination countries that we think will make the holiday safer during the Corona period,” he said. “Tourism is gradually being re-launched, country-wise and destination-by-destination.”

The three other islands in the Mallorca and Balearics archipelago are actively preparing to reopen, Armengole said.

Last year Balearics had 16 million tourists, the fourth of them from Germany. This year, due to the coronavirus, they are predicting just 4 million to 6 million visitors. Tourism is 30 per cent of the local GDP and its value is $ 10 billion ($ 10.7 billion), said Iago Negurula, head of tourism at Balearics, who attended a video call with journalists.

“The best way to guarantee security is to monitor tourists on their way out of Germany, how they get to the hotel and on excursions. This is a safer way to travel than in person, so we do the pilot project with companies already have experience in it,” said Neguru.

Balearics will be TUI’s first destination in Spain when operations resume, Rikken said. Any temperature checks on passengers are done by airport staff, and TUI can provide passenger contact information to local authorities “if needed,” he explained.

Pilot project

Jaguars during a Spain lockdown. Al Goodman / CNN

Separately, over 200 German owners of holiday homes in Mallorca wrote to Armengol last month, her office confirmed to CNN, and pressured Spain to reopen their properties as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Armengol said the Balearics Hospital ICU beds did not extend to the limit, as did some other parts of Spain at the height of the pandemic. This summer, health workers will immediately check the travelers, showing any symptoms of the virus, very slight, and isolate them if they are tested positive.

The Balearics government is also working on a mobile phone app to inform travelers if they have had physical contact with those who recently tested positive for Kovid-19, and its use is voluntary, Armengol said.

Spain is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, particularly Madrid and Barcelona. The nation’s state of emergency began on March 14 to reduce infections. But more than half of Spain’s population this week have been relaxed by government restrictions and promises to be gradually reopened.

German carrier Lufthansa recently announced plans to reopen flights to Mallorca and other destinations in June.

TUI, which has been touring Mallorca for over 50 years, has a fleet of 70% of passengers, Rikken said.

If the pilot project is done by the end of June and is successful, more tourists could arrive in July, Armengole said. Summer is just beginning.