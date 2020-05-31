Stanley Ho’s escape to Macao in World War II laid the foundation for his fortune. But that is not without controversy

Before making Ho Macao, he had to make himself.

Ho, born in 1921, struggled when his father fled to Saigon when his business collapsed in the late 1920s. Shortly thereafter, World War II began.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Britain and the United States declared war on Japan. The Japanese army attacked the British colony of Hong Kong, where, despite fierce resistance, the city fell on Christmas Day.

Ho, who served as an air raid warden, threw off his uniform for fear that Hong Kong would be hanged by Japanese domination, he recalled in Jill McGivering’s book “Remembering Macao”.

But unlike the tens of thousands who died of starvation, war, or the Japanese, there are hoku options.

His great-uncle, Sir Robert Hotung, a wealthy Eurasian comprador, was the first Chinese to live on the Hong Kong peak, a prosperous district where only Westerners were allowed to live.

By the 1940s, Sir Robert was living in Macao, inviting 20-year-old Ho to join him in the Portuguese colony, where a wealth of possibilities awaited.

In the 1990s, Ho told historian Philip Snow, who wrote a book about the fall of Hong Kong and the Japanese occupation: “I made a lot of money from the war.”

Here’s how he did it.

Macao: City of Peace

In the early 1940s, with most of China under Japanese control, Macao was in a unique position in the Asian theater.

Portugal remained neutral during the war, until 1944, and Macao was also considered neutral territory. The colony is managed by the Portuguese government Gabriel Mauricio Teixeira and the enigmatic Dr. Pedro Jose Lobo, known as Dr. Lobo.

However, Japan controlled the seas and ports around Macao. This meant that Macao had to cooperate with the Japanese to allow food and supplies into the colony. For Teixeira and Lobo, this is a delicate balance between maintaining the neutral integrity of the territory and not cooperating openly with the Japanese.

Wartime conditions in Macao are harsh. Food supplies were low, inflation was rampant and the colony had to deal with growing Chinese and European refugees. Smuggling and the black market are booming.

To solve this problem, Lobo created the Macao Co-operative Company (CCM) and Lobo asked Sir Robert Hotung if he could trust someone to serve as the company’s secretary.

Recommended by Sir Robert Ho.

CCM was the most important organization in Macao during the war – the organization that patronized the colony. Its main role is to keep Macao alive financially, to be able to nourish itself and to balance the delicate relationship with the Japanese.

One-third is owned by Lobo, one-third is owned by the wealthy Portuguese families of Macao, and the last one is owned by the Japanese military.

Ho knew the setup when he joined.

In an interview with Simon Holberton of the Financial Times a half-century later, Ho said: “I am in charge of a barter system, helping the Macao government to exchange machinery and equipment with the Japanese instead of rice, sugar and beans.

“I’m a semi-government official then. I’m a mediator.”

King of Kerosene

As CMM secretary, Ho has been authorized by Lobo to feed Macao by exchanging whatever it offers to the island.

This is not an office job. Ho had to travel by boat regularly to receive the goods and bring them back to Macao. His job included playing with Portuguese officials, the Japanese military, triads of gangs and various factions in China.

Ho recalled in his memoirs that learning Portuguese and Japanese was his first and foremost task, as his work was an exchange between the two.

There is an element of courage to Ho’s life in wartime Macao. Between French Indo-China and Macao, sailing rice, vegetables, beans, flour, sugar and other goods along the South China coast and around Hainan Island means avoiding pirate gangs that take your gold and inbound goods on the outer voyage. .

Nationalist Chinese or Communist guerrillas were equally interested in obtaining the supplies or cash they needed, and many viewed the activities of the CCM in cooperation with the enemy.

Japanese naval ships were known to take potshots at all types of civilian handicraft, and later in the war, according to historian Geoffrey Gunn, American and British submarines were responsible for sinking any vessel supposed to be dealing with the Japanese.

In the meantime, Ho opened the grocery factory when his fuel supply was low, according to Joe Studwell, who conducted several interviews with Ho’s family colleagues for his “Asian Godfathers” book.

By the end of the war, the US was worried that Japan would completely take over Macao and use it as a base to defend South China and Hong Kong – bombing Macao’s gasoline terminal in early 1945 to deny the Japanese navy and gas supplies. Energy.

This attack, wiping out Macao’s other kerosene source, unintentionally caused both Ho to be essential to Macao’s continued function.

Controversy

After the war, Ho faced criticism that he was cooperating with the Japanese.

But Macao’s wartime neutrality is always subject to Japanese influence – especially after the fall of Hong Kong. In 1943, when Tokyo wanted to set up Japanese advisers to oversee Macao, a virtual Japanese Protectorate was created on the island. Introduction is a must. Ho mentioned that the head of the Japanese Military Secret Police in Macao gave English lessons to Colonel Sawa.

However, the Chinese nationalist government, which has fought hard with Tokyo since 1937, viewed the Ho and CMM’s business dealings as unfaithful and supportive of Japan’s war on China.

Chinese authorities tried to arrest Ho for cooperation, but, on his own initiative, he was rescued by the Portuguese colonial police. By the end of 1945, Poe was very important to Macao’s economy, handing over much of the Portuguese administration to China.

In his defense, Ho writes that when asked why he worked with the Japanese, he said that he had been treated for the Chinese, and that “it was a Portuguese government order” and that “the people of Macao are starving without food.” . ”

After the war

Later, in 1942, he married the daughter of a wealthy Portuguese family, giving him protection and social status. Thirdly, he made a fortune and was a millionaire by his 24th birthday. Fourth, he established businesses in the rice business, kerosene and construction.

Within weeks of the Japanese surrender in August 1945, Ho again made a strategic investment in Hong Kong, such as buying a boat to start a post-war ferry service between the two colonies.

He has good friends in cash, position, family and useful positions.

He is ready to remake Macao and invest heavily in post-war Hong Kong. Ho wrote in his memoir: “Paradise during the Battle of Macao.”

Ho, as they say, had a very good war.