Star of TaylorMade Driving Relief Match is a wonderful Seminole

The most attractive star in Sunday’s Taylor Made Driving Relief Skins match, which benefits COVID-19, may not be one of the four players hitting shots, but the golf course that accepts and rejects those shots.

For golf fans who are not even fortunate to play or watch (which is over 99.9 percent of the population), Sunday is the venue for the venue, Juno Beach, Fla. Loni Seminole Golf Club is a mysterious, solitary, unattainable woman.

There is a mystery and a mystery about Seminole because it is one of the most unique golf courses on the planet and some people get a glimpse of it.

Sure, Augusta National is at least as special as Seminole, but we watch Augusta on TV once a year for the Masters. The same goes for many other American golfing funds in our area, such as Shinnecock, Winged Foot, Baltusrol – all of which have hosted multiple major championships over the years, which are open to spectators to watch, spin and touch.

Sunday’s Skins match will feature world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and former No. 1 Dustin Johnson against Ricky Fowler and Matthew Wolf, in which the players’ championship was canceled after the first round and the game closed down as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

On Sunday, too, we golf junkies between us, pulling back the curtain at Seminole and examining the venerable 1929 Donald Ross design, sitting firmly in the Atlantic Ocean, a few miles north of Palm Beach.

“Seminole is a banquet for everyone to watch on TV,” said McIlroy.

“I think if we had to do this, we’d see these guys play in the parking lot,” Seth Waugh, CEO and Seminole member of the PGA of America, told The Post. “But the course is huge compared to the players. I also think that’s how you’re going to do it. It’s like the Blair Witch Project number of golf. It’s almost a home movie.

“I have spoken [NBC producer] Tommy Roy, and he was a little worried about the product because it was only six cameras and not there [broadcast] Tower. But I’m with him, Tommy, it’s even colder. You feel like you are there. You’re going to see the course. ‘

“You go to Hazeltine for the Ryder Cup and you don’t really see the golf course because you have all the grandstands and everything else. Here [at Seminole], You’re going to get the purity of the place. The Seminole is going to perform on Sunday. ”

Seminole is full of star power on its membership list. Tom Brady is the newest member to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after signing. Michael Bloomberg is a member. So, along with Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, are former PGA Tour stars Ray Floyd and Nick Price. For legends Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer, this was once a common stomping ground.

Although the 2021 Walker Cup is to be played in the Seminole, there are no high-profile events available to the public.

The club’s most prestigious event, which is not open to the public, is the annual pro-member tournament held Monday at Bay Hill Week, and features a better field of PGA Tour players than most tour events draw. Think Rory McIlroy (his father, a member of Gerry), Justin Rose (a multiple winner with Waugh), Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter and Fowler.

The pro-2019 member has seven of the top nine players in the world rankings. Davis Love III named the event “the first major of the year” based on its star-studded field.

“There is a real excitement in watching Seminole,” said Stephen Cox, senior referee for the PGA Tour, which will preside over Sunday’s match. “It has never been broadcast to a worldwide audience, so this is a new unique opportunity for people around the world to get a glimpse.

Have fun, golf fans. I never saw it, I knew I would.