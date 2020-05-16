“It is imperative for me to have full confidence in the appointments of the Inspector General. This is no longer the case with this Inspector General,” Trump said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Friday. The letter said the removal would take effect within 30 days.

Last night’s announcement last month mirrors the ouster of former Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson and comes as Trump continues his attacks on internal government oversight. The president has repeatedly been hostile to any independent oversight from within the government, targeting officials who have been seen as holdovers or part of the so-called “deep state” since President Barack Obama’s administration.

Linick, who was originally named inspector general by Obama, played a small part in the indictment.

Linik gave a private briefing to bipartisan staff from the eight House and Senate committees, and documents they received from the Foreign Ministry from Trump’s private attorney, Rudy Giuliani. The documents include allegations that Biden and former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich were involved in the irregularities. In doing so, he broke ranks with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry who vowed not to cooperate with the investigation.

State Department spokeswoman Lynch confirmed the dismissal, and Ambassador Stephen Accord, an ally of Vice President Mike Pence, said the role would play out. Accord’s relationship with Pence dates back to the time he was head of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation under the then Indiana Government Pens, which former diplomats saw as part of the State Department’s politicization.

“On September 11, 2019, Ambassador Accord Senate, 90-2, confirmed that he was heading the Department of Foreign Missions office and we look forward to heading the Office of the Inspector General,” a State Department spokesman said. Accord is a former Career Foreign Service Officer, Special Assistant to the Executive Secretariat, Political Officer, General Officer at Embassy Brussels, and US Ambassador to Mumbai. He served as Consular Officer in the Consulate General.

A State Department senior official confirmed that Secretary of State Mike Pompey had recommended the removal of Linick, but the official did not know the reasons. The decision to elect Accord as his successor was consulted with his management team, but Pompey eventually made the decision, the official said.

“It’s horrifying and totally unexpected,” a special foreign ministry official close to Linik told CNN.

The source is unaware of what is considered a deep state beyond Trump’s general annoyance.

A senior source at the State Department Inspector General’s office was on the lookout, a different source said. The Accord is named under the Blank Act to bypass Dylan Shaw, the Lynch deputy who assumed the role this month after moving from the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General’s office. CBS first reported on the role of Pompeo.

Linick began his job in September 2013. He previously served as the Justice Department Prosecutor and Justice Fraud Officer. He also served as the first Inspector General of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

At the State Department, Linik oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. The May 2016 report on the investigation was critical of Clinton, who said that the former secretary had failed to comply with the rules or that she had to inform key department staff about using her private server.

He is also an Assistant U.S. Attorney in California and Virginia. Lynch served as executive director of the National Procurement Fraud Task Force for the Department of Justice and as deputy chief of the fraud department in the DOJ Criminal Division from 2006 to 2010.

“During his tenure at the Justice Department, he oversaw and participated in white collar criminal fraud cases related to corruption and contract fraud against the U.S. in Iraq and Afghanistan,” according to his State Department biography.

The dismissal was immediately condemned by congressional Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Lynch’s “midnight and weekend shootings” “accelerating the president’s dangerous policy of retaliation against patriotic government employees accused of surveillance on behalf of the American people.”

Pelosi said the firing during the coronavirus crisis “backs up the important work of the Office of the Inspector General to conduct critical audits, investigations and inspections of U.S. embassies and programs around the world.”

New Jersey Democrat Senator Robert Menendez, a ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted that the shootings were “shameful.”

Trump now sacked the Multiple Inspector General after the Senate acquitted him of two articles of indictment in early February, as the country focused on fighting coronaviruses. The president and CNN have previously reported on the ousting of government watchdogs that Obama considers loyal.

In April, Trump fired Intelligence Community Inspector General Atkinson, who told Congress about the whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment.

Within a week, Trump ousted Glenn Fine, acting inspector general of the Department of Defense. Fine has not been fired from a high-profile job to chair the accountability committee responsible for coronavirus emergency funding oversight.

Trump has publicly attacked the health and human services inspector general’s office over reports of hospitals facing supply shortages.

Virginia-based Democrat Rep. Jerry Connolly condemned a series of layoffs Friday.

“The firing of the IGs (Fourth) scares and silences those who want to hold corruption accountable,” Connolly said on Twitter. “This is an attack on our democracy and embarrassing all members of Congress. The silence of the GOP on this is a mistake.”

