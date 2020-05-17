State elections indicate that Biden has a clear national lead

In other words, state-level polls indicate that Biden is leading by 8 points nationally.

This is slightly higher than Biden’s 6.6 points in a high-quality national polling average Taken in the same period . If we weigh the state election average for each state’s population, I should note that we get the margin north of that 6.6 point mark. (Because of the fact that we have fewer polls from overpopulated states due to population weight gain, outlier polls have a greater chance.)

On the other hand, all methods agree that Biden has substantial national interest.

Considering state elections have the advantage of having too many data points, so I feel very safe that they give us a good snapshot. We are seeing more than 20 polls and more than 15,000 interviews. The total margin of error is small.

In addition, we can see states that expect to have at least some competition (i.e. the last time the margin is under 10 points) and we don’t expect to be close in 2020.

In competing states (where most of the state polling was held), Biden’s side has an average 6-point swing compared to Clinton’s 2016 result. The same is true in non-competitive states.

At least from these state-level data, it does not appear that the candidate is raising the score disproportionately in areas that are already friendly to him.

Biden has posted more than 5 points of leads at such places Michigan And Pennsylvania . He has pioneered enough states to garner 270 electoral votes if today’s elections are held.

We can also test our data to see what happens if the election underestimates Trump in 2016.

What I have found is that Biden 2016 is also ahead of the size risk.

Polls underestimate Trump by 1 point ( RealClearPolitics ) Or 2 points ( FiveThirtyEight ) In the amount of states we are currently polling. Applying that 2016 bias to our current data, Biden has a 6 to 7 point lead nationally.

Polls focused on just competing states reduced Trump by 2 points (RealClearPolitics) or 3 points (FiveThirtyEight). If elections in the competing states are held until the end of 2016, Biden will still be in the forefront of states such as Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In fact, it may not be wise to expect a 2016-sized polling age in 2020. In these states, which held major contests across the state in 2018, the polls were very unbiased. A set of states (all or just competing) and This is the sum , The election does not favor Republicans more than the end result.

In a state like Wisconsin, the Last 2018 Marquette Poll The final Senate margin was nailed down and the Democratic nominee for the governor’s margin was underestimated by 1 point.

The bottom line is that Biden is currently leading nationally and competing states. The good news for Trump is that he has six months to change the course of the campaign, which is more than enough time to do so.