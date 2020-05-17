State elections indicate that Biden has a clear national lead

In other words, state-level polls indicate that Biden is leading by 8 points nationally.
On the other hand, all methods agree that Biden has substantial national interest.
Considering state elections have the advantage of having too many data points, so I feel very safe that they give us a good snapshot. We are seeing more than 20 polls and more than 15,000 interviews. The total margin of error is small.
In addition, we can see states that expect to have at least some competition (i.e. the last time the margin is under 10 points) and we don’t expect to be close in 2020.
In competing states (where most of the state polling was held), Biden’s side has an average 6-point swing compared to Clinton’s 2016 result. The same is true in non-competitive states.
At least from these state-level data, it does not appear that the candidate is raising the score disproportionately in areas that are already friendly to him.
We can also test our data to see what happens if the election underestimates Trump in 2016.
What I have found is that Biden 2016 is also ahead of the size risk.
Polls focused on just competing states reduced Trump by 2 points (RealClearPolitics) or 3 points (FiveThirtyEight). If elections in the competing states are held until the end of 2016, Biden will still be in the forefront of states such as Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The bottom line is that Biden is currently leading nationally and competing states. The good news for Trump is that he has six months to change the course of the campaign, which is more than enough time to do so.
