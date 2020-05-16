State inspectors will inspect the Bronx Nursing Home after the post-expos

State health inspectors stormed the Hebrew home in Riverdale and examined residents for coronavirus.

The inspection team reviewed the records of each patient who died at home since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The death toll at the 751-bed home increased to 119 in March and April as the pandemic hit its peak. But Hebrew Home reported only 18 coronavirus deaths to the state as of May 14, which insiders say was a cover-up.

The investigation began after the government changed its controversial policy of requiring nursing homes to take COVID19-positive patients from hospitals. Hebrew Home has set up a 22-bed ward for discharged hospital patients.

CEO Daniel Reingold did not dispute the total death toll In a News 12 interview, But blamed them on patients who had a severe flu season and weakened norovirus, weakened from a stomach bug. Home said it was transparent in reporting deaths to the state.

But two people told The Post that the house was testing residents for the virus, which would not change the treatment plan. The shortage of results suggests that residents with COVID-19 did not die.

A spokeswoman said the house followed the CDC’s testing guidelines, but admitted there was a “kitsch” test kits error.

Families told The Post that when their loved ones became ill, they asked for and refused coronavirus tests.

“They called us and said, ‘Your mother is sick, she has a fever. It could be a coronavirus, ” recalls Russell Freeman, then the staffer said, “We can’t test her because we don’t have a test.”

She died five days after the phone call. His 75-year-old mother, Susan Charton-Kaplan, is suffering from dementia but is healthy. The grandmother of four was a social worker who spent her career with the seniors.

Freeman was allowed a lifetime visit and was hit by a lack of care.

“I expected her room to be closed in some way, but they didn’t do anything,” he said.

Charlton-Kaplan’s April 19 death certificate states she died of natural causes. Freeman said he could not do a post mortem examination of the home.

He called the DOH’s new test of Hebrew home patients “too little too late.”

Rob Stone said his 96-year-old father suddenly developed respiratory problems and died three days later on April 23.

The house refused to test for coronavirus when his father was still alive, or after he died. However, he said there was no doubt that the cause of death was Kovid-19.

“We celebrated my father’s 96th birthday in January and he was in perfect health … Now as a result of Hebrew Home’s poor judgment, lack of testing and proper care, we buried him,” Stone said.