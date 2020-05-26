State media reported that Wuhan tested 6.5 million coronaviruses in just 9 days

Nucleic acid tests work by detecting the genetic code of the virus and are more effective in detecting infection, especially in the early stages, than tests that monitor the body’s immune response, although the latter is easier to manage.
The mass test identified 198 asymptomatic cases – people who carry the virus but do not show symptoms, according to the Government-Health Times.
The speed and scope of Wuhan’s test campaign – hailed as a “10-day war” by local authorities – appears to have equalized or realized the testing potential of many countries, including the United States.
CCTV said Wuhan tested 1.47 million on Friday alone.
In total, the United States has tested 14,131,277 coronaviruses since the epidemic began, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, that number also includes antibody tests performed in some states that are not used to diagnose current infections but to indicate if someone has been infected with the virus in the past.
In Wuhan, sample booths were set up in neighborhoods around the city, and residents in face masks lined up to do their cleaning. Official Communist Party mouthpieces in Wuhan, the Zhongjiang Daily, said authorities had set up 231 additional test booths for people who had not previously been tested.
The Changjiang Daily reported that health care workers visited some elderly and disabled residents to take their samples home.
According to Chinese news agency Kaixin, to test quickly and extensively, Wuhan health officials tested some samples taken from multiple people in a single tube – a technique known as “pool testing.”
If the tube of pooled samples is tested positive, additional tests will be conducted on each individual sample to find a positive sample, the Kaixin report said. It is unclear from the report what percentage of samples in Wuhan were pooled for testing.
CNN reached out to the Wuhan Health Commission to comment on pooled sampling procedures, but did not hear back.
