Wuhan ambitious A citywide nucleic acid test The drive came after six new cases were reported in a residential community earlier this month – local infections reported after the city emerged from a month-long lockdown in April.

From May 15 to May 23, swab test samples were collected from more than nine million residents of China’s state-broadcaster CCTV reported , More than 80% of the city’s 11 million population.

Nucleic acid tests work by detecting the genetic code of the virus and are more effective in detecting infection, especially in the early stages, than tests that monitor the body’s immune response, although the latter is easier to manage.

The mass test identified 198 asymptomatic cases – people who carry the virus but do not show symptoms, according to the Government-Health Times.

The speed and scope of Wuhan’s test campaign – hailed as a “10-day war” by local authorities – appears to have equalized or realized the testing potential of many countries, including the United States.