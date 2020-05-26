Steelers Mike Tomlin supports NFL Diversity Initiatives

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin took to the unexpected stage to show his support for changing the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

Tomlin spoke with a Kentucky basketball coach Monday John Calipari’s “Coffee with Call” Facebook Show.

The NFL is looking to advance teams that hire minority head coaches or general managers for future drafting.

According to ESPN, Tomlin told Calipari, “If you don’t interview minority candidates or things of that nature, we’ve always taken it from a punitive approach. Talking about turning 180 and encouraging talent developers and talent takers, I like a different approach. “

The NFL set up the Rooney Rule in 2003 to require minority candidates to interview for head coaching jobs. In 2009, the league added the same rules to senior football operations jobs.

Last week, the Rooney Rule was again extended, requiring teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head-coaching openings, and at least one external minority candidate for the vacancy in the offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, general manager and senior football operations roles.

The NFL made another rule change last week when teams were no longer allowed to prevent assistant coaches from being interviewed for coordinator positions. That move is considered another positive for minority candidates who want to gain experience.

The league introduced a resolution to increase the number of teams to 10 in the third round of the draft before the second year under the newly appointed minority GM. For the newly-recruited minority head coaches, teams could earn six points in the third round of the draft before his sophomore season.

If a team hires a minority head coach and GM in the same year, there will be 16 positions in the third round – likely to enter the second round.

Tomlin didn’t say he agrees with the letter of change, just the spirit.

Tomlin was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers’ Anthony Lynn, the Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores and the Washington Redskins’ newcomer Ron Rivera as the NFL’s only minority head coach.

“We are making some adjustments because we are currently accepting that the system is broken and that minorities are not getting enough opportunity,” Tomlin told Calipari, according to ESPN. “And we’re trying to figure out how to make it exciting. … I agree that this is a matter of debate about the value placed on the incentive plan, but I generally like the debate. “

Last week, Lynn told CBS Radio of the Draft-Pick-Incentive Plan, “I think you can go wrong sometimes when trying to do the right thing.”

Tony Dungey, the first African American to win a Super Bowl as head coach, said last week of the draft pick’s proposal, “I personally don’t think it’s the right thing to do. … I am not always in favor of giving rewards for doing the right thing. So I think there are going to be some unintended consequences. “

Tomlin and Calipari touched on other aspects of football this fall without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m really interested in emotional [impact] According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, in those important moments, and what it means to see and feel, ”said Tomlin.

Tomlin is not a fan of hosting recent offseason team meetings online.

According to the Herald-Leader, “You don’t get the feeling you get when you teach someone,” he said. “You sit in the room with them, and you feel their body language. [You sense] Why yes, that person gets it. ‘ “

They also turned their attention to the upcoming Kentucky College basketball season, according to the newspaper with Calipari Tomlin, “My concern right now is … did I have a player back from last year?”

Tomlin smiled and replied, “You love that challenge.”