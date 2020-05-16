Steph Curry says it's 'raw ... pure insanity' to hear players during an NBA game

“It’s going to be green,” said the three-time champion. “It takes it to another level, to the pure madness of what we say in court. You know, that crap debate, I get involved too.
“But, everyone, whether you’re on the court, on the bench, all the nonsense, things like that can really appeal from the fan’s perspective to get up close and personal with what we do on the court.”
NBA Return
The two-time league MVP believes the league will return this summer.
“Everyone is trying to get back into the game as quickly as possible,” Curry said. “But you have to be clearly safe. You have to protect the players, the fans, our families, the coaching staff, the whole organization. So there are a lot of things in the game.
“We’ll be learning during the week as things change and develop, but I think basketball will somehow return this summer.”
Kari told Kimmel that she had assembled a makeshift basket at her home early in the quarantine.
“Most NBA players think they have a court or a hoop or something. I didn’t. But now I do. So I can get shots. Let’s keep it that way. I can get shots.”
The current season ends in June, but was stopped in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is not known when the season will begin.
Leave a Comment