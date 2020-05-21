Stephanos Sitsipas hoping to end Big Three stranglehold next year

As Roger Federer has noted, in recent years one has repeatedly asked, “When does a young guard enter the Grand Slams?”

Stefanos also asked Sitsipas.

But he knows how hard the task is.

Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have combined to hold 55 Grand Slam titles and are strong beyond the 30-year mark.

“Winning a Grand Slam title is part of my goals for next year,” Sitnipas told CNN’s Alex Thomas after overcoming Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 7-6 (7-4). The season-ending showdown is Sunday.

“For this to happen, I have to go through a lot of pain, a lot of fighting and a lot of hustle.

“I knew I was going to find things better than them.”

McEnroe is the youngest ever winner

Medvedev, who was tired of last week’s ATP finals and could not win a match, saw Sitsipas enjoy a completely different fate.

John McEnroe, another player who played Bandana in his career in 1978, was the youngest player to make his debut at the year-end championship.

The 6-foot-4-inch Sitsipas is quieter on the court than the temperamental American. But like McEnroe, he’s not a slot on the net.

Sitsipas has not exceeded the fourth round in his last three grand slams, but making the semifinals at the January Australian Open – along with other results – is ample evidence to suggest that big things are ahead.

In Melbourne, the former junior No. 1 slammed all 12 break points he faced to surprise Federer, smashing 11 of 12 before knocking off the Swiss, while most of the 18,000 in the O2 Arena rooted for his opponent in Saturday’s semifinals.

Federer gave a huge compliment to Sitsipas, calling him “tough as nails.”

If Sitsipas makes the ultimate breakthrough in 2020, he will be the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Federer surpassed 20-year-old Juan Martin del Potro 10 years ago at the US Open.

Federer’s suspicions may be on the path to change.

“Do you think this year is the best year yet?” Federer told reporters referring to the “next gen”. “Maybe.

“Of course, I see who’s finished World No. 1 this year, and it’s always been crazy to be one of us. But we’re not getting any younger.

“So the opportunities are going up, not because we’re getting worse but because they’re improving, I believe.”

Learning from Federer

Sitsipas grew up to admire Federer and met him five times this year, including the Hopman Cup.

“Sometimes it’s even harder to process,” Sitsipas said. “I was in a position to play him often. And every match I did against him was the best lesson I ever received playing a match.

“For me, playing my idols is insane because once they were my idols and now they are my opponents. It’s a dream come true in a way. It’s amazing.”

Sitsipas is now an idol, especially for those who have returned home in Greece. He was the first and only Greek player to appear in the top 10. The next highest ranking Greek men’s player is 446th.

Don’t call him “Greek Freak,” perhaps the nickname given to the country’s biggest superstar, ruled by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday.

“Well I don’t want to take the title from Mr. Giannis,” Sitsipas said. “He was the first to get a trademark.

“But it is great for both of us to do such great things in two different sports. We approach the Greek people and bring them closer to the sport and educate them in a way. This is the education for dreaming children and for those who want to get on with life.

“I am a great ambassador for my sport in my country and I am really proud of the fact that tennis is growing so fast in Greece.”