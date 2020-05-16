His standing as an expert in his field meant that he was called a guest lecturer for the trainees at the French National Judicial Police Academy and visited the country regularly to lecture on his experiences.
However, in January an anonymous ensemble called “4E Oil” or “4th Eye” uploaded a series of videos on YouTube claiming Bourgoin lied, and the story quickly became sensational in France due to its public profile. The videos have since been removed from YouTube, but are on the collective’s official website.
A spokesman for 4E Oil told CNN that they began investigating Bourgoin in August 2019 after discussing his work with a Facebook group dedicated to criminal cases.
The spokesman said the group members had suspicions that Bourgoin had initially robbed books written in English and noticed dates or inconsistencies that did not match one of his books.
“His television interviews made us believe he was really making it all up,” they told CNN.
“When I was in the public eye, I was exaggerating, revealing, exaggerating my importance because I always had a deep sense of ‘not being loved’.”
One of the fables relates to a woman killed in 1976 in Los Angeles, United States.
Bourgoin said his wife had been killed for years, but in fact he was a bartender who had met five or six times.
“It’s absolutely true that I hid her identity voluntarily,” he said.
Bourgoin confessed to having set up a meeting with serial killer Charles Manson, and opened up why he is now willing.
“It weighed a lot on me for two and three years,” he said. “Quite strangely, it is a relief to tell the truth, and to seek to redeem myself from shame, never to utter such nonsense words in public.
A spokesman for “4E Oil” told CNN they want Bourgoin to stop working in the sector.
“We sincerely doubt that his excuses, even if he presents them, are honest,” they said.
Leave a Comment