Stephen Bourgoin: French serial killer expert admits that career is built on lies

Bourgoin, 67, has built a reputation Country The top expert on serial killers, writing more than 75 books and making dozens of documentaries before the investigation unloaded him.

His standing as an expert in his field meant that he was invited as a guest lecturer to the trainees at the French National Judicial Police Academy and regularly visited the country to lecture on his experiences.

However, in January an anonymous ensemble called “4E Oil” or “4th Eye” uploaded a series of videos on YouTube claiming Bourgoin lied, and the story quickly became sensational in France due to its public profile. The videos have since been removed from YouTube, but are on the collective’s official website.

A spokesman for 4E Oil told CNN that they began investigating Bourgoin in August 2019 after discussing his work with a Facebook group dedicated to criminal cases.