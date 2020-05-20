Sterling Shepherd’s continued health is a must for the Giants WR group

This is the fourth part of a series exploring the New York Giants.

When Odell made the decision to trade Beckham Jr., it completely transformed the field of wide receiver for the entire Giants franchise. Importing such an immensely talented player into the roster is rare and it is rare for such talent to be exported to his core.

When the Giants do this, they know that their ability to overcome opposing defenses is diminished, and the reward is expecting equity and the headache is unavoidable.

The month after Beckham was dealt the Browns, the Giants gave Sterling Shepherd a four-year contract extension worth $ 41 million. This is not a coincidence. Shepard Beckham is not a game-breaker in the sense, but the Giants want to invest in moving forward. The Giants love everything about Shepard himself, on and off the field.

What nobody likes is that most of his 2019 season leaves him with legitimate concerns about missed concussion issues and the aftermath of Shepard and the Giants.

Shepard was hit in the head during the season opener in Dallas, was diagnosed with concussion and missed the next game. In Week 5, he suffered another concussion, missed three games in a row, was cleared by an independent neurologist and was ready to return for a rematch with the Cowboys.

This did not happen, because Shepard reported that his symptoms reappeared after a week of practice and he sat out the next two games. Sheppard was able to return to finish the season, play in the last six games, and put up a nine-catch, 111-yard day with a win over the Dolphins – the last start for the Eli Mannings Giants.

Keeping the two concussions so close – over the course of four weeks – is a matter of concern. He missed two games in 2017 because of severe migraines. He had a concussion in college and high school in Oklahoma. Shepard is married to model Chanel Iman, and the couple has two young daughters. He does not enjoy talking about all of this, understandably.

Shepard’s health is of paramount importance, and his availability on the field is essential to the Giants, who lack the talent at wide receiver. Golden Tate is a solid starter, a natural ability to get off the tackle for yards after a catch. He is also entering his 11th NFL season. Shepard and Tate are small and shifty, capable but fearless weapons.

Darius Slayton’s continued improvement is essential, as he may have the greatest upside of anyone on the roster. The fifth-round pick from Auburn is ready, physically and mentally, to make an immediate impact, and his rookie year (team-highs with 48 receptions and 740 yards and eight touchdowns) is impressive. How good can he get?

Competition for jobs and roster spot statistics this summer is fierce, with plenty of openings and just three spots not caught.

Corey Coleman has the potential to make some noise, but what he looks forward to developing is that the Browns, Bills, and Patriots have tried and loosened up before the Giants took a shot in 2018.

Coleman was ranked No. 15 in the 2016 draft, which is just one line on his resume – that status no longer exists. Coleman was glowing in 2019, but he tore his ACL in the first practice of training camp. He has been re-signed to a one-year contract and this is probably his last chance. If he can regain his speed and quickness, the 5-foot-11 target might be a factor – he’ll turn 26 in July, so he’s still young – but it’s been predicted about him.

Cody Core has 33 receptions in four years – he spent his first three seasons with the Bengals – and if he does make the team again, it will depend on the good work he has done on special teams. There are three undrafted rookie free agents, and don’t be surprised if more than one of them joins the roster or practice squad. Austin Mack from Ohio State and Benjamin Victor and Derrick Dillion from LSU all brought something to the table.