The Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 each hit new all-time highs on Monday.

Investors are riddled with excitement and the U.S. They clearly believe that the big blue chip multinationals and small companies that make up the majority of their business in Growth.

So is this a Donald Trump rally? Or the Janet Yellen rally?

Some strategists believe that Trump’s stimulus plans and negotiations to kill many burdensome regulations have caused stocks to rise.

Or is this a good feature as a continuation of the Barack Obama rally?

You could argue that the Potus 44 handled the Potus 45 a very good hand.

Trump’s inherited vision of a job market and the economy as a whole is likely to cause consumers and businesses to be more confident.

But investors (and financial journalists) often rush to give the president more credit and blame than he deserves for stock market performance.

RBC Strategist Jonathan Golub made this clear in a report on Monday, titled “Message to Market: It’s Not All About Donald”.

Golub noted that the S&P 500 has risen nearly 7% since the end of June – this time around, with most polls predicting that Hillary Clinton will be the next president.

But stocks have continued to rally ever since, with another 8% rise since Trump was upset (at least for the mainstream media and Wall Street).

You can’t have it both ways. It makes no logical sense to suggest that stocks rallied because investors believed that Trump would lose, and that they continued to rally because Trump did not lose.

Bond yields have also been rising since Trump won, a phenomenon that many investors attributed to the bailout from the president and the Republican Congress.

And even at the end of the summer, the 10-year U.S.S. Golub believes that yields on the Treasury are rising.

In fact, many investors are expecting bailouts from Clinton as well.

Once again, many investors believe that Trump is not only going to be elected before he is elected, but because so many people think he will be defeated.

So it is strange to say that Trump was the main reason for a market rally that began months before anyone thought he could win.

What is really happening? One constant over the last few months has been the Federal Reserve.

Yes. Markets are reacting to Washington. But they focus more on Janet Yellen than on the White House.

The Fed made clear before the election that it would raise interest rates in December and do so a few more times in 2017, regardless of who wins the presidency.

The good news for investors is that the U.S. market is up. The economy appears to be growing steadily, but does not appear to be at risk of overheating.

A recent jobs report found that wages rose at a good rate of 2.5% annually. Runaway is not high enough to provoke fears of inflation and lead the Feds to aggressively raise rates.

Although Yellen and the Fed have increased rates three times this year, they are likely to do so by just a quarter point each time. This pushes the Fed’s key short-term rate to 1.25% to 1.5%.

That is still very low. At those levels, stands are still more attractive than bonds. Corporate earnings should continue to grow at a healthy clip. And consumers will probably continue to spend.

So it’s not advisable for investors to keep an eye on Yellen and myopic on the president,

With that in mind, Yellen is ready to testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. What she says about the timing and magnitude of the future rate hike may advance the rally in full steam – or stop dead in its tracks.

