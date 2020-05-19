Stocks slide after a vaccine-fueled rally on Wall Street

US stocks fell on Tuesday as investors continued their optimism about the coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 135.71 points or 0.5 percent lower at 24,461.66 and returned the 900-point Monday’s rally in early trading. Hardware store chain Home Depot downgraded the Blue-Chip Index as its shares fell 2.9 percent on disappointing earnings.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent after posting the best day in six weeks on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq gaining 0.2 percent early Tuesday.

The muted moves marked a pullback from Wall Street’s enthusiasm for the biotech company’s progress toward the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna. While the vaccine is key to reopening the global economy after the pandemic-induced shutdown, experts say investors’ excitement is exaggerated by the small scale of Modena’s initial trial, with only 45 involved.

“Given the high runway for a vaccine collective and the short-term nature of news trading, it makes sense for some traders to dilute this action based on previous disappointments,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist. AxiCorp.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dropped before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Tuesday morning to testify. Powell, who appears alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, recently threw cold water on investors’ hopes for a speedy recovery from the virus recession.

With post wires