Storm kills more than 80 people, increases coronavirus-infested communities

Authorities are rushing to provide relief work in communities already infected with coronavirus, causing heavy rains and falling debris that have disrupted many areas, making roads impassable.

Large-scale evacuation efforts appear to have saved many lives, but it can take days to realize the full extent of the deaths, injuries and damage from the storm.

At least 72 people have died in West Bengal, including 15 in the city of Kolkata, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. One of them, a young woman, was killed when a wall collapsed inside her home in Howrah district.

“I’ve never seen a catastrophe like this,” Banerjee told reporters. “All areas were devastated. Nothing was left.”

The Center for Public Health Emergency Operations said 10 people died in neighboring Bangladesh. Among those killed was a 57-year-old Red Crescent volunteer in Barisal, who drowned while helping others to safety, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society said.

Disaster teams worked overnight and Thursday morning in the states of West Bengal and Odisha, removing trees and other debris from the roads.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the devastation caused by the cyclone In a series of tweets on Thursday , “There is no stone unturned in helping the victim.”

“The whole country stands in solidarity with West Bengal,” he wrote. “My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state is bravely fighting the impact of the Amphon storm.”

Banerjee said he would appeal to the central government in New Delhi for assistance and would urge Modi to visit the affected area in Bengal Bay.

The neighboring coastal state of Odisha, despite heavy winds and cyclones, has not suffered heavy losses, the government said.

Sundarbans Islands ‘pulverized’

S.N. Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) of India, said the damage was concentrated in two coastal districts of West Bengal and was “pulverized” by the Sundarbans storm.

The Sundarbans are an ecologically fragile group of inland islands that span across India and Bangladesh, known for rare wildlife, including mangroves and the endangered Bengal tiger.

“The maximum impact has been there as expected,” said Pradhan.

He said the four least affected districts in the state will be running in four to six days, with some coastal areas in Odisha returning by this evening.

“People have started moving out of shelters to assess the damage to their homes. Some have even started repairing their damaged homes,” Pradhan said.

In Kolkata, the largest city on the direct route of the storm and with over 14 million people, Pradhan said many trees have been isolated and “the city has never seen such high winds.”

State Chief Minister Banerjee said at a news conference on Wednesday that Hurricane Irfan is a bigger disaster than the coronavirus outbreak.

“The entire southern part of the state was affected. We were shocked,” the chief minister said. “The storm affected the power supply and destroyed many houses, bridges and levees.”

In storm-affected areas, most villagers live in temporary homes with tin roofs or tin roofs, which are easily swept away by strong winds.

In Bangladesh, nearly every coastal district has been severely affected by the cyclone Amphon, said Bangladesh Disaster Management and Mitigation Officer Ranjit Kumar Sen.

Sen said the damage along the coast was huge. Of the 10 people who died in the country, five were in Barisal State – including the Red Crescent Volunteer – four in Khuna and one in Chittagong.

Many of the poorly maintained dams were damaged before the storm hit the landslide, causing widespread flooding in parts of the country.

The cyclone hit a 15-foot (4.5-meter) high across the country, and slammed homes around the country, said Emperor Emperor of the Catholic Relief Services.

Storm of Amphon The landfall at 5 pm on the eastern coast of India, near Sagar Island in West Bengal. Local time Wednesday (7.30 a.m. ET) and data from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center began tracking north to Kolkata with wind speeds of up to 160 kph (100 mph).

The Atlantic tropical cyclone was equally vulnerable as the Amphon crossed the border between West Bengal and Bangladesh on Thursday morning, but still winds up to 110 km (68 mph). The system is expected to continue to weaken over the next 24 hours as it travels northeast.

The next risk comes from heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding throughout the region until Thursday morning.

Mass evacuation and coronavirus

The ambitious evacuation by India and Bangladesh has left more than 3 million people in two areas, according to regional officials.

The rescue operation came despite India and Bangladesh remaining under strict lockdown orders due to the coronavirus. The virus, which is spreading in both countries, complicates the emergency response, as support groups are catching up on how to keep people safe while protecting them from the Kovid-19 accident.

According to Johns Hopkins University, India crossed more than 100,000 confirmed infections earlier this week and recorded the largest single-day spike with 5,611 new cases on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the number of Bangladesh infections is rising rapidly, with more than 1,300 new cases reported on Sunday, the largest increase so far. In total, the country has reported 26,738 infections, Johns Hopkins said.

In Odisha, over 150,000 people have been evacuated, with a total of 211 of the state’s 809 permanent storm shelters using Kovid-19 detention centers.

Emergency services need to be balanced, Odisha State Special Assistant Commissioner Pradeep Jena said Rescuing survivors from a storm With survivors from coronavirus. At evacuation centers, Jena said she was trying to keep the elderly and pregnant women separate from the rest of the population and was working hard to get enough soap.

“Social distance is certainly a very good concept, but it is not always feasible to implement it in a disaster situation,” he said.

In West Bengal, India, about 500,000 people were temporarily housed in hurricane shelters when the storm struck, officials said, adding that they evacuated 2.4 million people in Bangladesh As well as 40,000 livestock animals.

Most of those people don’t know when to return home. Bangladesh Oxfam Director Deepankar Dutta said on Wednesday that thousands of temporary homes in Bangladesh were destroyed due to the storm.

In the vast refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, home to nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees, the Emperor of the Catholic Relief Services has done little damage. To help workers after the Covid-19 cases were identified last week.

She said some weak shelters were damaged in the storm and need to be repaired now.

Precipitation from the storm – even though it landslide on the other side of Bangladesh – is worrying that it will cause landslides and flooding in the camps.