Super C FLYERS (ON, ATLANTIC, QC) MAY 2020 LATEST DEALS LIVE✔️

We can actually see lots of supermarkets in the Canada region are actually having the name of Super in their first name of their Title of their company, the word super has lots of meanings like it means excellent, the best, nothing is better than us and that’s why most of the companies prefer to have this name in their title.

But we’ll we are not so sure about the reason why Super C Flyer has got this name, but definitely they must have their own reasons or even they might have got the name like as we said before.

About Super C

Actually it was the name of Super Carnival the real name of the store when it was started in the year of 1982 and only since the year of 1991 the name has been changed to the Super C.

Super C store was actually started out in the region of Quebec and that’s why it is still one of the famous stores in the region of Quebec still now.

In the year of 1987 the company was actually acquired by the Metro-Richelieu, from since then Super C had started to expand by obtaining the lease of vacant shopping mall spaces, only few stores was still being the Super Carnival stores.

Super C Flyers & Deals

Flyers and Deals has been important part of the Super C that what connects people with them since a lot of years from the day when the first flyer was displayed, it doesn’t matters whether it is a paper based flyer or online flyer it doesn’t matters because every flyer is a flyer no matter what.

And lots of people were regular customers of the Super C since a long time mainly because of the discounts they are actually getting with the Flyers of Super C.

Pick you Super C Flyers

Well Super C is always fond of reducing the stress and work of people while picking up the flyers, since many of the supermarkets are actually providing out flyers based on the regions and that’s why Super C is actually providing out a common flyer for all and if you are living in any part of Canada where Super C is available the flyer will be kind of same for you as like other peoples.

How to save more at Super C

When it comes to saving your money at Super C there is no other better option than the Flyers because unlike others Super C is providing big mega offers, but give up their best discounts in their flyers itself, here is what you need to do

Make your list of things you need to buy with the flyers.

Once it is done, then go to the store when the flyer is active.

You can go on any when the flyer is active, but it is recommended to go early as possible when the flyer starts.

Now make the purchase and you’ll be billed as per the flyers.

If you are lucky enough have an gift cards with you then you can use it save much more.

Why Super C is Extra Special

Fill up your Bags

Super C is always the best place to fill up all your needs in your list easily without visiting another shop and that’s why Super C has been providing out products like

Bakery

Beer

Deli products

Liquor

Wine

Meat and poultry



More than 100 outlets are there for Super C and above 90% of those are located in the Quebec region alone while some others in Ontario. And most of those stores has an average size of nearly 4103 square meters.

Super C had been providing 8000 brands in their outlets and among them nearly 1200 products are actually from Super C private Label brand.

Exclusive Super C disocunts

Super C are known for providing out suprising discount sales and in those you should make use of it because it is opportunity for you to save more money other than saving with the help of your flyers.

Other Services

While at the Super C you can also get other services such as