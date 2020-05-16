Swiss voters reject corporate tax integrity

Voters in Switzerland shocked the political establishment by rejecting the country’s corporate tax system’s reform plan.

The tax reforms, widely supported by the business community, eliminated the special low-tax powers that encouraged many multinationals to set up shop in Switzerland.

Experts say the future of Switzerland’s tax system is now uncertain. The outcome of the vote can create headaches for banking companies on their implementation and deter companies from moving to the country.

“They don’t know what to do [tax] Actions are available … This is not a very strong basis for investment decisions, ”Peter Ubelhart, head of tax at KPMG, Switzerland, said in a video statement.

Switzerland has come under intense pressure from the G20 and OECD countries in recent years to clean up its tax system. If the tax system is not changed by 2019 there is a risk of being “blacklisted” by other countries.

Many voters rejected the tax reform package, fearing it would reduce the amount the government collects, said Stefan Kuhn, head of corporate tax at KPMG in Switzerland. That could lead to a tax hike on the middle class.

The current tax system is a priority for some companies with large overseas operations. International tax officials say the rules are equivalent to unfair corporate concessions.

Martin Naville, head of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, said voters do not understand the complexities of the reform. These measures were rejected by 59% of voters.

“I think it’s a very bad day for Switzerland,” Naville said. “Clearly, uncertainty and credibility in Swiss [system] Was a huge success. ”

Swiss officials say they will go quickly to draft a revised tax reform proposal. Newville said it expects the new regulations to evolve in the next few months.

“All stakeholders now have to take responsibility for developing an acceptable competitive tax system and regain credibility with regard to the political stability that has given Switzerland such an advantageous position,” he said in a statement.

