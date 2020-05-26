entertainment

Taylor Swift fans expect her scooter Braun to surpass her song cover

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Wanda J Diaz
0 Views

Swifties, as a number of her die-hard fans know, certainly think so.

On Sunday, Singer tweeted the cover of her hit “Look What You Made Me Do”, which has been redefined as a dark and haunting tune for the “Killing Eve” soundtrack.

“Jack knows a lot about this cover of lwymmd on Ill Killing Eve by Leopards and Dolphin Club !!” Swift tweet read.

But nobody has ever heard of “Jack the Leopard & Dolphin Club” and the cover appears to be the only song credited to them.

The producer of the Nils Sjబberg track is listed on the credits, The nickname Swift was reused in 2016 for the song “This Is What You Came For” starring Rihanna for her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris song.

Braun, if you recall, made master recordings of Swift’s first six albums last year, despite her objections from her former label Big Machine Records.

Swift has publicly expressed her displeasure a few times since then, and she plans to re-record some of her music.

CNN reached out to representatives of both Swift and Braun for comment.

So does Swift’s voice on the cover of “Killing Eve” feel like a man? (She’s disguised as one of her music video “The Man”)?
One theory is that Swift’s brother Austin is from her The show’s executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge was reported to be singing on the soundtrack When she and Waller-Bridge met at the Golden Globe Awards in January.

Fingers crossed that Swift let us know this deal. Your move Taylor.

You may also like

About the author

Wanda J Diaz

Wanda J Diaz

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.

View all posts

Leave a Comment