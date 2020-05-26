Taylor Swift fans expect her scooter Braun to surpass her song cover

Swifties, as a number of her die-hard fans know, certainly think so.
On Sunday, Singer tweeted the cover of her hit “Look What You Made Me Do”, which has been redefined as a dark and haunting tune for the “Killing Eve” soundtrack.
“Jack knows a lot about this cover of lwymmd on Ill Killing Eve by Leopards and Dolphin Club !!” Swift tweet read.
But nobody has ever heard of “Jack the Leopard & Dolphin Club” and the cover appears to be the only song credited to them.
Braun, if you recall, made master recordings of Swift’s first six albums last year, despite her objections from her former label Big Machine Records.
Swift has publicly expressed her displeasure a few times since then, and she plans to re-record some of her music.
CNN reached out to representatives of both Swift and Braun for comment.
Fingers crossed that Swift let us know this deal. Your move Taylor.
Leave a Comment