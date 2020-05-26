Taylor Swift fans expect her scooter Braun to surpass her song cover

Swifties, as a number of her die-hard fans know, certainly think so.

On Sunday, Singer tweeted the cover of her hit “Look What You Made Me Do”, which has been redefined as a dark and haunting tune for the “Killing Eve” soundtrack.

“Jack knows a lot about this cover of lwymmd on Ill Killing Eve by Leopards and Dolphin Club !!” Swift tweet read.

But nobody has ever heard of “Jack the Leopard & Dolphin Club” and the cover appears to be the only song credited to them.