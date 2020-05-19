Tekashi 6ix9ine alleges that Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber bought the No. 1 spot. Billboard explains why that’s not true

The rapper posted a video on his Verified Instagram account on Monday, claiming to be the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper believes his song should top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the position went to “Stuck with You”, with his “Gooba” peaking at No. 3.

“In an effort to make transparency about the Hot 100’s chart rules and chart process – and the calculations that go into its final rankings – Billboard wanted to clear a few things about this week’s chart, and the figures collected by the two singles, which marked its highest beginnings,” the piece read.

“Gooba” is the first single since Tekashi 6ix9ine Releasing last month He was out of federal prison four months before serving his two-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to charges of gang activity in New York and has Granted the reduced sentence After he cooperated with federal investigators and informed his former gang associates.

The rapper said in a video he posted on Monday that the billboard only counts His song received streams, but he and his team conducted an “investigation” and found that they used to buy six credit cards Downloads of “Stuck with You” to trick single success.

“When we asked where those six credit cards were linked, Billboard said we couldn’t disclose that information,” Tekashi told 6ix9ine in his video.

Grande wrote back in a lengthy statement on his official Instagram account, “I want to fix some things I don’t usually do (I usually don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations, but it’s too far gone.)

“My fans bought this song. Justin fans bought this song,” read the statement. “Our fans bought the song (not to exceed four copies each, according to the rules).”

Beiber, who shares management with Grande and her longtime friend, has been accused of using multiple credit cards to buy a duet In his Instagram Stories.

“The rules are clear. A credit card can buy a maximum of 4 copies,” read Bieber’s statement. “A whole lot more is thrown out. Nielsen checks it out and finds that our sales are irregular because our fans are awesome and bought them.”

The singer called out Tekashi 6ix9ine to name Grande in her opening video.

“This is my song with Ariana Grande and I am honored to have worked with her to raise money for a great cause,” Bieber wrote. “If the [you’re] Make sure her name is you and mine because this is our song. “

The rapper posted a second video in which he emphasized that he believed Grande was talented, but compared his poor background to her Nickelodeon star.

“@arianagrande I struggled to get out of Brooklyn NY,” he wrote in the caption of his video. “I’m talking for millions of children who aren’t as fortunate as you.”

He also posted a photo of himself holding credit cards, “Don’t worry we’ll go to # Billboard # 1 next time.”

In its piece, Billboard said it would work to make sure song sales were legal.

“Billboard and Nielsen Music / MRC perform audits on all reported sales with access to buy-level details, and work with data partners to identify high volume purchases and eliminate those units from the final sales total,” the story read. “All titles for this week, like every week, are under the same consideration. (Billboard Fame House / Bravado, Retailer and Director-to-Consumer Sales Reporter, reached out to comment on the sales data reached.” Stuck with the U. “)

Tekashi 6ix9ine tops the Billboard Hot 100 so far.

He hit # 3 with “FEFE” starring Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz in 2018, # 12 with “Gummo” in 2017, and # 25 with “STOOPID” in 2018.

CNN contacted representatives of Tekashi 6ix9ine to comment on the billboard response.