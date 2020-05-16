Tennis is set to make a comeback in central Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced last week the new steps the country will follow as the lockdown limits begin to ease.

Merkel met with 16 regional leaders in the country on Thursday to discuss whether to expand or relax social restrictions, but has already advanced to tennis in 16 of the 16 regions, including the Rhineland-Palatinate, where the Tennis Point Exhibition is located. The series was organized.

The man behind the tournament is Europe and UK managing director Playsite, a video system that provides live footage of the event.

Robson is the star name of Tennis Point, former world number 64 Dustin Brown, and the pair – along with PlaySite’s partner Sportrador – have been in conversation since the postponement of the ATP and WTA tours last month.

“It happened so fast and if we were honest we didn’t think it would happen,” Rapson told CNN Sport.

“We are usually the first to return to sports in Europe, but the reason is that more people are waiting for the government to relax the rules before they make any plans. But we are planning the whole time and waiting for the relaxation of the rules – and then we are ready to go.”

Health and safety of athletes

Although tennis has already been given the green light to make a comeback, Ropson said managers were careful in their preparation to ensure the health and safety of the players.

The tournament is held without fans and only three people can be on the court at once – two players and an umpire. The players enter and exit through different doors and sit opposite each other so they never cross at the net.

All food and drinks are pre-packaged and the players eat alone at the tables and are given their own two-by-two meter space for storage that no one else can enter at the venue.

The tournament, which is held in the small town of Hahr-Grenj ఉన్నusen, with a population of only 10,000, is limited to players who live in the area to prevent people from traveling and spreading the virus.

“It is a very expensive task to prepare the platform according to the coronavirus guidelines,” he said. “The government has set guidelines and clearly tennis is already a sport that can be played under social distance rules.

“So the good news is that the government in this area has allowed us to play tennis regardless. We don’t need a special distribution for the pros.

“We have been thinking about what to do for health and safety regulations. This is a very, very essay job, but we went a little cautious.

The organizers wrote to ATP and WTA to explain why they are running the event – even though it did not require permission from them to move forward – and both governing bodies have given their blessing to the tournament and will be a source of excitement for the players, Rapson said.

The program also complied with all the rules set by the Tennis Integrity Unit, which is responsible for investigating match fixing in tennis.

Player earnings

The tournament format is a round robin of eight players who decide who will finish the playoff first between the top four on the final day, with the prize money being allocated on top of the fees.

Matches are best — three sets and sets are shortened from first to four games, with tiebreaks at three — all the next point wins when the games reach deuce.

Tennis fans are worried that the tournament will be relieved when they hear that Rawson has two more in Germany and four more in Atlanta, the US – the first being held on May 11 – with names like Donald Young, Taylor Townsend and Shelby Rogers.

However, he dismissed the idea that such events would take place in areas of the world where top players such as Spain, France or Miami would live, and help lower rank players earn income during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In general business, your biggest asset is usually the largest return, and unfortunately in tennis – and all sports – it doesn’t reflect what’s happening in the normal business,” says Rapson.

“The players are the biggest asset in this game, right, but they don’t usually get a big share. Keep Roger [Federer] And if the big guys are sidelined, I’m talking about guys from 50 to 300 or 400 in the world.

“They make the numbers. They are the most important part. They have to have these numbers to play the tour and they don’t get good returns compared to how valuable they are as a property.

“You see where this money gets in these big events and when it comes to players, the prize money is very low, especially downwards. The top guys are franchise players and their franchise values ​​are enormous, maybe bigger than the tour, but down to these young guys, it’s tough for them. “